Any gathering with more than 100 people is now banned in Virginia — part of new measures to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the changes on Sunday in a conference call with reporters and officials in the Peninsula health district, an area that includes Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County. The state reported its first coronavirus death in the district on Saturday — a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized for the disease. The cause of death was “respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19,” according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Health.
Northam said Sunday that the state now has 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said there was a “cluster” of cases in the Peninsula Health District, which has eight confirmed positives, according to the VDH website.
It’s unclear if those numbers were up-to-date during the news conference. The department has been updating its surveillance site once a day, and state officials have frequently provided new numbers during media briefings that aren’t reflected on the web page.
Virginia has not yet announced a statewide mandated quarantine, a measure that’s been taken in other areas to reduce the spread of the virus. On Saturday, France ordered all non-essential shops and services, including bars and restaurants, to close. Hoboken, New Jersey also ordered bars and restaurants to close after confirming its first positive case of coronavirus at the start of the weekend. Residents will also have to adhere to a nightly curfew starting Monday.
Northam said he would continue to monitor what he described as a “fluid and dynamic situation” to determine whether additional steps would be necessary to curb the spread of the disease. Even without a mandated quarantine, he urged all state residents to practice social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and public spaces to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
“If you’re planning an event of several people, you should cancel it, period,” he said.
In the Peninsula district, local governments will be closed until March 30. Williamsburg Mayor Paul Freiling said that essential services — including police, fire and rescue and trash pick-up — would continue, but that public buildings would be closed for the next two weeks.
Northam previously declared a state of emergency on Thursday and ordered Virginia schools to close for two weeks on Friday. Local and state governments across the region have been taking similar measures to curtail transmission in the absence of widespread testing.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the state’s casinos, race tracks and off-track betting parlors to close indefinitely on Sunday, shortly after Northam’s briefing.
