Not your father’s Republican convention

Call it drive-thru voting. A “revised” 5th Congressional District Republican convention will take place at Tree of Life Ministries in Lynchburg this Saturday to determine which candidate — incumbent freshman Rep. Denver Riggleman, endorsed by President Donald Trump, or challenger Bob Good — will face the Democratic challenger in the November 3 general election.
The biennial convention was originally scheduled for April 25, but the spread of COVID-19 put a damper on the proceedings and Virginia's 5th District Republican Committee voted to move the date to June.
Besides a congressional candidate, convention-goers Saturday will choose a district chairman, central committee representatives, delegates to the national convention, and a national electoral college elector.
But talk about a watered down convention.
For any GOP delegates who dare step outside of their cars (which they needn’t do to vote) social distancing guidelines of six feet will be in place. Convention officials will “wear masks (or face shields) and disposable gloves” for the duration of the convention. Delegates are also encouraged to wear masks and gloves if leaving their vehicles.
Due to the virus, the Riggleman and Good campaigns are advised “not to transport their delegates to the convention by bus, van or other form of mass transit. Delegates are encouraged to travel alone, with family members, or with caregivers.”
Distribution of literature and other campaign material to delegates at the convention shall be “strictly prohibited.” And any communication by candidates, their campaigns, or other interested parties to delegates should be transmitted by electronic or digital means.
Ceremonies, speeches, demonstrations and other activities are prohibited, although campaign signs will be permitted at the convention site in designated areas (convention officials are forbidden from displaying any type of political advertisement, including buttons, but “Trump” shirts and caps are acceptable).
Couple of typical losers. Doesn’t matter which one prevails, defeat in November is all but certain.
