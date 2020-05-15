Sperryville Trading Cafe and Market and Griffin Tavern in Flint Hill, among other dining establishments in Rappahannock County, breathed new life today under Phase 1 of the governor’s reopening plan. Albeit with restrictions, as in outdoor dining only.

At the Sperryville establishment, restaurateur Eric Tollefson worked up a lunchtime sweat on Friday delivering hot plates like chicken wings and sweet-potato fries to an impressive crowd of diners — locals and tourists alike — seated at tables spread-out for safety on the cafe’s front deck.

He shook his head affirmative when one person observed, “It looks like you’re busy!”

And to think there was that much business even with Shenandoah National Park still closed due to the spread of COVID-19. Sperryville Trading is the very last stop for staples in Rappahannock County when entering the park at Thornton Gap — or the first when leaving Shenandoah.

On the other side of the county, Debbie Donehey was visibly pleased to welcome back several of her devoted patrons to Griffin Tavern, where lunch-goers Friday, visitors included, selected from patio tables beneath umbrellas to front porch seating.

“Hospitality and masks!” Donehey said is her new refrain. “Maxing out at 30 to 35! It’s a new world.”

Behind her, the tavern’s assistant manager Christine Reckmeyer kept busy sanitizing just about every surface any person could ever come into contact with.

“If you are sick, please come back when you are well!” said the updated greeting sign at Griffin. “Please be patient! We are glad you are here!”

Tavern goers were also told that if seating had reached capacity to please order from its curbside service.

The first phase of Governor Ralph Northam’s economic jumpstart plan allows restaurants like Tollefson’s and Donehey’s to serve at 50 percent of capacity, so long as dining takes place outdoors. Wineries and distilleries similarly can now open for outdoor seating only.