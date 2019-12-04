Post office shooting in Lovettsville involves special agent, USPS employee

This article was written by InsideNoVa's news partner, WTOP, and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP's breaking news, traffic and weather alerts as well as daily emails.

A Postal Service special agent involved in what’s described as a “critical incident” shot and wounded another Postal Service employee in a post office parking lot in Lovettsville, Virginia, Wednesday morning, federal authorities confirm to WTOP.

The employee who was shot was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not said to be life-threatening, according to the Loudoun County’s Sheriff’s Office.

The special agent who fired his weapon worked for the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General, according to Agapi Doulaveris, a spokeswoman for the office, which investigates waste, fraud and misconduct. Special agents are sworn federal law enforcement officers, carry firearms and can make arrests.

The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the post office on North Church Street in downtown Lovettsville, a small town of about 2,000 people in northern Loudoun County.

It’s unclear why the special agent was at the Lovettsville post office Wednesday morning or what led to the shooting. Neither the agent nor the employee who was wounded have been identified.

“This is an ongoing investigation and no further details can be released at this time,” the spokeswoman told WTOP in an emailed statement.

Video footage from NBC Washington’s helicopter Wednesday morning showed a car with what appeared to be a window shot out. The parking lot was cordoned off.

