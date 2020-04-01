The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, in an emergency meeting Monday night, addressed ways to restrict hundreds if not thousands of tourists and motorcyclists who for two weekends in a row overwhelmed the county’s roads, the few businesses that remain open, and backcountry trails.

Hours after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order Monday for residents of the commonwealth, three members of the board present voted to take several actions to deter non-residents from entering the county during the ongoing pandemic.

For starters, the board members voted unanimously to authorize Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson to work with County Administrator Garrey Curry, County Attorney Art Goff, the Virginia Department of Transportation, and the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office to close trailheads in the county leading into Shenandoah Park.

Next, on a three-to zero vote, Supervisor Chair Christine Smith was given the go-ahead to work to draft a letter to Rappahannock Sen. Mark Obenshain, Delegate Michael Webert, and others requesting that the head of the Department of Interior formally close Shenandoah Park, home of Skyline Drive.

The board also voted unanimously to empower Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier to coordinate with the RCSO, VDOT, and other resources to place barrier signs at county entrances of major highways restating Northam’s stay-at-home order.

The signs would be located on Route 211 at the Rappahannock-Culpeper border in the eastern reach of the county and the western edge near the Shenandoah entrance. Signs would also be placed at Route 522 at the northern edge coming from Front Royal, and to the south coming from Culpeper.

Although public comment was not supposed to be allowed at the meeting, Smith let Rock Mills resident David Konick and Amissville resident Page Glennie speak. Glennie asked how many tourist homes and B&Bs in the county were being used. Smith said she had no way of knowing, but that she felt Northam’s order was clear.

“My understanding,” she said, “was that people traveling had to go home.”

Nonetheless, a motion was put forward to ask Curry to get clarification from the governor on the use of tourist homes and B&Bs under his order. Curry said the request should go through Goff to state Attorney General Mark Herring.

“We’ve made a great effort,” said Smith, referring to local efforts over the weekend to disperse crowds of tourists. “We’ve done a great job working from the bottom up. Now we need to work from the top down.”

Whitson on Sunday joined Rappahannock County Sheriff’s deputies in turning away streams of motorists that overwhelmed Keyser Run and other county roads leading to several Shenandoah trailheads.

Although the meeting was public, citizens were encouraged not to attend physically due to calls for social distancing. Instead, Curry arranged for citizens to access the meeting through an online video conferencing app called Zoom.

The meeting — the first fully electronic meeting of its kind in Rappahannock — was held at the library because the facility’s strong broadband reception would accommodate the internet requirements of Zoom. The Rappahannock News also live-streamed the meeting from its own website.

Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Chris Parrish and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey were absent.