“Our operations aren’t going to look anything like they have in the past. It is not going to be a normal year for Shenandoah National Park.”
So Acting Superintendent Kevin Soviak informed the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors in a meeting Wednesday evening.
“There’s going to be a lot of things that have been normally open at certain times that people will not have access to” as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
While there is no definite date set yet to partially reopen the park, Soviak said Shenandoah officials have been developing an “adaptive recovery plan to increase access to the park” that — if approved by the Interior Secretary, who oversees the nation’s national parks— will take place in three phases.
The objective of the first phase will be “to ensure the continued safety and health of our visitors and employees,” Soviak said. “Second, ensure the protection of our resources and, third, provide for visitor services only if objectives one and two are met.”
He stressed that the process is fluid and that he is receiving and awaiting guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. public health officials in Washington, D.C., state officials, and local health departments from counties bordering the park.
For phase one, Soviak explained: “The plan is open Skyline Drive for day use only, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. . . . Most trailheads and [480 miles] of trails within the park and along Skyline Drive will be open for visitor use. We will continue to follow state guidance with a thought that a gathering of ten or more people is not allowed.
“Old Rag and the Cedar Run-White Oak circuit will not be open for public use. . . . Opening those up in phase one would provide opportunities for more than ten people to gather.”
He said bathrooms along Skyline Drive will be open and maintained, but visitor centers, campgrounds and picnic areas will remain closed for the time being. And all boundary trailheads will remain closed.
“I do want to assure you that we will not open up boundary trailheads unless we receive concurrence from the associated counties,” Soviak said. “That is a promise I’m going to make unless the [Interior] secretary says, ‘You have to open up boundary trailhead access.’ He did say that we will follow state and local guidance. That’s something I want to adhere to.”
He praised the efforts of the Board of Supervisors and County Administrator Garrey Curry for being “so helpful and supportive of those closures, I wanted to make sure we’re all on the same page before we open [the trailheads].”
Soviak couldn’t say when the park would open, but suggested it would not be by Memorial Day weekend.
