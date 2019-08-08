Town of Washington wins fight to keep its historic post office

After a long hard fought battle, the Town of Washington has preserved its centuries-old post office.

Rather than issuing any formal statement regarding its decision to reverse course and keep the circa 1804 post office within the county seat, the U.S. Postal Service simply allowed developer Tim Tedrick of Mid Atlantic Postal Properties to appear at Washington Town Hall last evening (Wednesday) with new post office site plans in hand.

Following a 35-minute presentation to Washington Mayor Fred Catlin, former Mayor John Fox Sullivan, and other town officials, the Architectural Review Board gave unanimous thumbs-up to a project that will see a new brick veneer post office constructed within town boundaries along Leggett Lane.

“An ‘endless’ process which finally has ‘ended’ with the decision to stay in town,” remarked a visibly pleased Sullivan after seeing the architectural drawings for the first time.