Northbound U.S. 29 is set to reopen Friday night after a four-week closure between Warrenton and Gainesville.

Blasting two weeks ago blew up hills that had contributed to crashes involving speeding drivers and those stopped at traffic lights. With final grading done, intermediate pavement with temporary lane markings is due to be laid down Thursday.

The road is expected to reopen near Vint Hill Road on time late Friday, Virginia Department of Transportation spokesman Lou Hatter said.

“It’ll likely be late in the evening. They’re trying to take advantage of the fact that they have both lanes closed for as long as possible. It’s much more efficient and safer both for the contractor and for the motorists for them to be able to do their work with both lanes closed,” Hatter said.

Drivers should have a clear view of the Vint Hill Road intersection from much farther away than was previously possible.

“People would pop up over the top of the hill at highway speed and there were vehicles sitting in the blind area in between the hills,” Hatter said.