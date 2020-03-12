As Virginia works to preserve its own limited stockpile of tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by a strain of novel coronavirus, health officials are encouraging residents who don’t meet the state’s risk assessment to pursue testing through private labs.

The messaging comes less than a week after LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics, two of the nation’s largest networks of private laboratories, announced they were releasing their own novel coronavirus test for doctors and qualified health care providers. The move was framed by many hospitals and health officials as a way to expand testing for potential coronavirus patients who don’t meet the state’s narrow criteria for screening.

“Currently there are limited numbers of tests available, but we have more today than we did yesterday,” said Dr. Lilian Peake, Virginia’s state epidemiologist, at a news conference Wednesday. “[Virginia Department of Health], [Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services] other public health labs, and private labs are sharing information as we work through this and we are pursuing every opportunity to meet Virginia’s needs.”

But Peake and other health officials are also increasingly direct about the fact that Virginia has limited capability to test for COVID-19 at its own state lab, which still returns test results more quickly than private companies. Lab director Denise Toney estimated Virginia currently has the capacity to test between 500 and 600 patients. The state is expecting to receive two more test kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today or tomorrow, which each have the capacity to test about 100 people.

The CDC has sent fewer tests per kit than the state initially received from the agency. In a briefing with reporters on Tuesday, Toney said the most recent kit contained 500 reaction tests — half the number that were included in each of the first two orders.

Nine Virginia residents have now tested positive for novel coronavirus, including four who traveled internationally in Egypt on a Nile River cruise. The most recent patient to test positive was a teenager in the Hanover County area who returned from a country with community transmission of the virus, according to VDH.

Read more at virginiamercury.com

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 4,717 deaths, including 38 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 127,000 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1,300 in the U.S.

The first case in the state was reported March 7 — a resident of Marine Corps Base Quantico who had recently travelled to Ethiopia. The state has since reported eight more cases, including patients in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Virginia Beach.