U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman won re-election to Virginia's 1st congressional district Tuesday, the Associated Press projected.
With close to 40 percent of the votes counted, Wittman led Rashid 69.34% to 30.66%.
The 1st District stretches from the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck of Virginia northward through the Fredericksburg and Stafford area into southern Prince William County. Wittman was first elected in a special election in 2007 and has been re-elected to six full terms since then.
"I'm always humbled when people place their trust and faith in me,” Wittman told InsideNoVa Tuesday evening. “Elections are not only about things accomplished but things to be done.”
Helping small businesses and families recover from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic is at the top of Wittman’s do-to list. The congressman said he also plans to continue taking care of the nation's military and veterans; protecting and enhancing the Chesapeake Bay and bridging the digital divide by bringing broadband to underserved communities in his district.
“There’s still a big list of things to do,” Wittman said. “I humbled and honored to have a chance to go back and work on those things."
The district is generally considered safe Republican, but Wittman had his tightest race for re-election in 2018, when he defeated Vangie Williams 55% to 45%.
Wittman, 61, began his political career in 1986, when he was elected to the Montross Town Council, where he served for 10 years, four of them as mayor. In 1995, he was elected to the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors and was elected its chairman in 2003. In 2005, voters in the 99th District elected him to the Virginia House of Delegates, where he served until he was elected to the House.
In the House, he serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the Committee on Natural Resources.
Rashid, 38, a native of Pakistan who moved to the United States in 1987, defeated Williams in the Democratic primary for the opportunity to run against Wittman. He lives in Stafford and is an author, human rights activist, politician, and attorney.
Rashid ran for the state Senate last fall against Republican Richard Stuart but lost by 57% to 42%.
Wittman raised about $1.8 million for his campaign, while Rashid raised $1.3 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.