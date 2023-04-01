A new report found that Northern Virginia is one of the country's fastest-growing populations of older adults, but more must be done to accommodate that age group.
The number of adults 65 and older living in Northern Virginia increased by 61 percent since 2010, with approximately 310,000 living in the region as of 2020. The area had the sixth-largest increase in adults 65 and older among the country's 50 largest metro areas.
The Community Foundation's Aging in Northern Virginia report says the primary cause of this growth is people choosing to age in place. However, it also states that as the population of older adults continues to grow, it's essential for them to live in an area that accommodates three priorities: family, home and budget.
Many people want to be close to family as they age because "family and friends are responsible for the vast majority of care and guardianship services to older adults,” the report states.
The report further highlights this need showing that there are approximately 32 home health and personal care aides in the workforce for every 1,000 older Northern Virginians. A home health aide costs about $28 per hour in Northern Virginia, which could cost roughly $5,300 per month.
Most older adults who remain in the community want to also stay in their own homes, but homes are rarely built to fit residents of different abilities.
"Despite strong consumer preferences for certain features that allow aging-in-place–namely, one-level living–most new and existing single-family homes are multi-level," the report reads.
The most recent data from the Elder Index finds that older adults need between $1,700 and $3,300 to pay for housing, food, transportation, medical expenses and miscellaneous items.
Although 82 percent of older adults can afford their monthly expenses, the report says the finding likely reflects the region's "sizable wealthy, older population more so than underlying affordability."
The report highlighted several ways to support the Northern Virginia aging community.
Since some older adults cannot and do not want to rely exclusively on loved ones for care, the report suggests making it financially and logistically easier for workers to enter and remain in a caregiving role. Allowing for flexible work schedules and expanding financial reimbursement to family caregivers are some proposals.
To address the lack of single-family homes and townhouses built for accessibility, the report suggests incentivizing the development of housing units that allow for multigenerational living. It also advises including universal designs in plans for affordable housing.
In addressing budgetary needs for older adults, the report suggests providing public universal financial planning for residents who want to plan for their long-term needs and expanding employment flexibility to help them return to their jobs.
