When Ron Rivera was hired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers in 2011, a dispute between NFL owners and players led to a lockout of players that wasn’t resolved until just before training camp.
The usual off-season program was canceled that year, and the first time Rivera spoke to the entire team together was at the start of camp.
That was Rivera’s first head coaching job. In January, he began his second, with the Washington Redskins, and because of the coronavirus pandemic faces a similar situation. The Redskins headquarters in Ashburn has been closed since mid-March, and it’s not clear when players and coaches will be able to begin off-season workouts.
“If that happens again, well, that’s all part of it; we’ve been through it,” Rivera said, noting that he learned from the 2011 experience. “You have to be prepared and you have to adjust. You have to adapt to the situation, to the circumstances.”
Rivera spoke from his new Northern Virginia home Thursday during a virtual leadership “luncheon” presented by the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce and livestreamed on Facebook. Redskins Chief Content Officer Larry Michael moderated the conversation.
Rivera said one mistake he made in Carolina was not having a former NFL head coach on his staff. “I didn’t have someone I could fall back on and ask questions of.” One piece of advice for other new leaders: “Make sure you have somebody around that you can trust, you can believe in, who can help mentor you.”
Among his assistant coaches in Washington is defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, a former head coach in both Jacksonville and Oakland.
All preparation for the 2020 season is being done virtually. Coaches can begin working with players next week via webinars, and the NFL Draft also will be online next weekend.
“It’s a little different,” Rivera said. “It does test my technical background. Thank goodness my daughter is tech-savvy.”
Rivera said the virtual start to the off-season also makes it more difficult for him to learn about the players and what motivates them. “The hard part right now is not being able to be around these guys, talk to these guys, touch these guys.”
When he talks to draft prospects, Rivera said, he looks to see how they react to plays he shows them on video and whether they own up to their mistakes. “You worry about guys that don’t want to accept responsibility.”
He also asks them about their mentors. “You watch their eyes light up when they talk about somebody that really truly impacted them, and then they’ll talk about that person for a long time.”
Rivera said his mentors include Mike Ditka, the coach of the Chicago Bears when Rivera was a linebacker in the 1980s. “That really was a treat. He’s a leader all unto his own.”
Also during his playing career, when the Bears won a Super Bowl, Rivera recalled the locker room leadership of Bears linebacker Mike Singletary. “If you have one guy who can step up and bring everyone together at the right time, that’s really impressive.”
When evaluating the leadership abilities of players, Rivera often looks at attributes the average fan can’t see. His ideal: “A selfless guy. A guy that’s going to go out and do everything that he can, commit to everything he can to help this football team get better.”
That includes a player’s actions off the field. “Doing extra work to improve his game, taking care of his body, asking the right kind of questions,” River said. “There are so many little things behind the scenes -- guys just don’t show up on the field and are great players.”
Last month, the Redskins released safety Montae Nicholson, who was involved in two off-field incidents during his tenure with the team.
Rivera is taking over a team that finished last in its division last season with a 3-13 record and said his goal is to build a sustainable winning culture. “It’s got to be a very steady process,” he added. “It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be hard.”
He also recognizes that the team has lost some support. “We need to get our fans back behind us and get them out there 100 percent,” he said. “We need everybody pushing and pulling all in the right direction.”
He’s excited about some of the younger players on the team. “The last three drafts have been really good young draft classes,” he said. “You know there’s some potential for continued growth and development.”
And his expectation for this season? Simple: “Be better.”
