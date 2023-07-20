Ross Dress For Less is opening its second Woodbridge location later this year.
The discount department store will open in a 22,721-square-foot space at Marumsco Plaza at 13957 Richmond Highway, according to brokerage firm KLNB, which took over leasing duties at the plaza in 2016.
The upcoming Ross reflects the brand’s strength in the market, which KLNB representatives say will be amplified by Marumsco Plaza, a highly trafficked shopping center featuring Walgreens, Wells Fargo, Todos Supermarket, VA ABC, Children of America and Advance Auto Parts. More than 36,000 cars drive past Marumsco Plaza each day, and nearly 200,000 residents live within five miles, with a median income of $92,000, according to KLNB.
Brokerage principals and retail experts Dimitri Georgelakos and Veronica Kamara represented the landlord, The Garrett Companies, in the transaction.
“Premier properties like Marumsco Plaza draw significant interest, but not every tenant is an ideal fit,” Kamara said in the release. “We’re in a cycle where discount merchandise retailers like Ross Dress For Less are beginning to dominate, and their addition will be popular among consumers for years to come.”
Andrew Garrett, president of The Garrett Companies, said the plaza is poised for success with Ross’ addition and other renovations slated for completion this year.
