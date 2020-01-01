The Virginia Lottery website was struggling Wednesday afternoon as players statewide checked to see if they were one of the winners in the annual New Year's Millionaire Raffle.
Three tickets were worth $1 million each, including one purchased in Arlington, and five tickets were worth $100,000 each, including tickets purchased in Arlington and Fredericksburg. Another 500 tickets earned $500. You can see results at valottery.com.
"Due to a high volume of traffic to our site, VALottery.com may be slow to load for many players," officials wrote at 4:35 p.m. on Twitter. The site was presenting an error message around 5 p.m. when you attempted to load the page that noted "The service is unavailable."
The $1 million winners are:
- Ticket #072100, bought at Getty Mart, 4100 George Washington Highway, Portsmouth
- Ticket #149613, bought at 7-Eleven, 4223 North Fairfax Drive, Arlington
- Ticket #182280, bought at Wawa, 720 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake
Five additional tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets are:
- Ticket #003581, bought at Harris-Teeter, 900 Army Navy Drive, Arlington
- Ticket #083501, bought at Sheetz, 1574 Martinsburg Pike, Winchester
- Ticket #139631, bought at Food Lion, 1100 Courthouse Road, Midlothian
- Ticket #227336, bought at I-95 Citgo, 5416 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg
- Ticket #328806, bought at Gobble Stop, 2771 Virginia Avenue, Narrows
You can see the $500 winners at valottery.com.
