A second resident of a Falls Church senior living community has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fairfax health officials are working with The Kensington and the City of Falls Church on the investigation and taking immediate action to prevent further spread, according to a statement Sunday night.

On Thursday, health officials announced they had deployed an infection control team after a resident at The Kensington tested positive for COVID-19.

“Residents have been monitored daily for fever and respiratory symptoms since news of the spread of COVID-19 became public," said Amy Feather, executive director, The Kensington Falls Church, in a release Thursday. "In addition, team members have been monitored for symptoms of flu and COVID-19 at the start of their shifts. Anyone with symptoms has been sent home, asked to contact their physician and to monitor their symptoms."

State health officials have reported more than 100 cases in Northern Virginia and the Fredericksburg region.

“When COVID-19 occurs in a setting where there are many older people with underlying health conditions, we are concerned” Health Director Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu said Thursday. “We’ll be working very closely with the facility over the coming days to protect other residents and staff and prevent further spread.”