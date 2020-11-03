U.S. Sen. Mark Warner will win re-election to a third term over Republican challenger Daniel Gade, the Associated Press projected just a few minutes after polls closed Tuesday.

Warner, a Democrat and former Virginia governor, was first elected to the Senate in 2008 and then re-elected in 2014. His re-election this year did not appear to be as close as that in 2014, when he defeated Ed Gillespie by a surprisingly narrow margin of just 18,000 votes, less than 1 percentage point.

In remarks soon after the polls closed, Warner thanked voters for their support and said it’s time for the country to come together. "The truth is, during this administration, the country’s been divided for too long,” Warner said, noting the pandemic is like nothing the nation has faced before. "The only way we’re going to be able to defeat that and truly build back better is if Americans come together. We’ve got to stop the name calling and start the healing." If Democrats take control of the Senate, Warner is considered likely to become chair of the Select Committee on Intelligence. He currently serves as vice chair of that committee. He also serves on four other committees: Finance; Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs; Budget; and Rules.

Warner, who lives in Alexandria, was an early investor in the cellular telephone business and co-founded the company that became Nextel. He was governor from 2002 to 2006.

Gade, who also lives in Alexandria, is a disability and veteran rights activist who served in the U.S. Army until retiring in 2017 as a lieutenant colonel. He became an amputee in 2005 while serving as a company commander in Ramadi, Iraq. He is also a professor at American University.

Warner raised over $13.2 million for his re-election, while Gade raised about $4 million.