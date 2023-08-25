In 2022, hundreds of employees from more than a dozen data center companies in Northern Virginia and across the country came together and rolled up their sleeves for the first annual #DataCenterSleevesUp blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross. By the time the campaign had ended, data center employees had pledged to donate more than 500 units of blood. The smashing success of the inaugural campaign led to a repeat performance in 2023, with another 800 units of blood donated.
But the blood drive is far from the only example of giving back from an industry where support for local communities is the expectation and the norm.
While some may perceive data centers as big empty buildings, data center owners and tenants see themselves as members of their communities and have shown deep commitment to actively giving back. Beyond the benefits they inherently bring to Northern Virginia in terms of tax revenue, jobs and economic development, data centers contribute time, talent and resources to their communities in myriad ways.
For example, this past year data center operator Digital Realty raised almost $100,000 in donations for the Greater Washington American Heart Association through a charity golf tournament and heart walk.
During the 2022 holiday season, many data centers made it a priority to participate in food and toy drives to support local families. AWS employees partnered with the nonprofit Northern Virginia Family Service to launch Operation Turkey and provide holiday meals to more than 1,000 Prince William County families. That same season, data center operator CyrusOne donated 10,000 square feet of office space for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots 2022 toy drive in Sterling. The space was used for collection, storage and distribution of gifts to needy children.
Data centers also have focused their attention on making inroads into the region’s less developed areas. In an attempt to bridge the digital and economic divide, Google donated free high-speed wi-fi in sections of Purcellville, which opened new opportunities in a more rural part of Loudoun County. Also in Purcellville, staff from STACK Infrastructure volunteered at a community farm to harvest more than 400 pounds of food – enough for 326 healthy meals donated to local food pantries.
Data centers support all facets of the community. For example, when the Greater Manassas Baseball League realized they lacked the funds to send the entire team to compete in one of the largest youth baseball tournaments in the nation, data center company QTS donated $20,000 to help them reach their GoFundMe goal. The donation not only allowed the entire team to play, but it covered transit, hotel and meal fees to ensure the team was set up for success.
“As an industry, data centers have shown their commitment to improving the communities in which their employees live and work,” said Victor Angry, who represents Neabsco District on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. “Prince William County and its residents have benefited from data centers’ donations of time, money, and talent in 2022. I’m looking forward to seeing new and continuing contributions from the data center industry to the county, our schools, and our citizens in 2023.”
The data center industry recognizes that when they open a new facility, they are doing more than building and operating a facility on a plot of land – they are becoming members of the local community. And that means more than just paying taxes and creating jobs. It means being good neighbors and finding ways to make a meaningful impact in the communities where their teams live and work.
