Virginia is now reporting 94 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, up from 77 reported on Wednesday. The total includes seven new cases in Prince William County, bringing the county’s total to 11.

There have been two deaths reported in the state, and 19 people remain hospitalized, according to information provided by the Virginia Department of Health on Thursday.

Other new cases include three in Arlington and two in Alexandria and Fairfax.

In total, Northern Virginia cases of COVID-19 include 17 in Arlington, 16 in Fairfax, 11 in Prince William County (including Marine Corps Base Quantico), five in Loudoun, four in Alexandria, two in Stafford and one in Spotsylvania.

The state is reporting a total of 1,923 test results received from all reporting labs.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 9,115 deaths, including 150 in the U.S. and two deaths in Virginia, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 222,500 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 9,415 cases in the U.S.

Virginia’s unemployment insurance program has had a flood of new applications for aid after Gov. Ralph Northam expanded access in the face of the coronavirus.

The state received 4,186 applications on Tuesday and more than 5,000 as of midday Wednesday, reports The Virginia Mercury. That’s up from an average of about 65 claims a day last year.

As restaurants shifted to to-go orders and theaters went dark across the region earlier this week, many Northern Virginia malls, including outlet destination Potomac Mills, turned off their lights Wednesday after increasing calls to limit public gatherings.

While families may be looking to get outside as businesses and schools close, they won’t be going to area playgrounds.

The Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is closing all public playgrounds until further notice.

Budget plans are shifting in local municipalities as forecasts for tax collections face the new challenge of the coronavirus.

In Manassas, the city is looking to end plans for a tax rate cut. The city also may have to use money saved in reserves, depending on how the current crisis unfolds.