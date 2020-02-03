Small earthquake Monday morning east of Charlottesville

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was reported around 5:04 a.m. 13 miles from Troy, east of Charlottesville near I-64, according to the United States Geological Survey.
There have been reports it was felt in Culpeper and west of Fredericksburg.
“Since at least 1774, people in central Virginia have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones,” according to the USGS. “The largest damaging earthquake (magnitude 5.8) in the seismic zone occurred in 2011. Smaller earthquakes that cause little or no damage are felt each year or two.”
