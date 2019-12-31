Soberride will be offering free rides home from 10 p.m. Tuesday night until 4 a.m. New Year’s Day.
Area residents age 21 and older celebrating with alcohol can download Lyft to their phones, then enter a SoberRide code (posted at 9 p.m. at SoberRide.com) in the app's “Promo” section to receive a trip home, up to $15.
SoberRide is offered throughout Lyft’s Washington, D.C. coverage area which includes all or parts of: the District of Columbia; the Maryland counties of Montgomery and Prince George’s; and the Northern Virginia counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William.
"Lyft is proud of the role ridesharing has played in reducing impaired driving across the nation. Here in the DC area, partnering with the Washington Regional Alcohol Program allows us to take our commitment to providing reliable, convenient, and responsible transportation a step further, particularly during times of the year when people are out celebrating and in need of a ride home," said Mike Heslin, Lyft’s general manager.
Since 1991, WRAP’s SoberRide® program has provided 78,926 free safe rides home to would-be drunk drivers in the Greater Washington area.
