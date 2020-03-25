Balducci’s Food Markets is hiring for multiple positions across all stores.
“Balducci’s Food Markets have been working around the clock to stay open and stocked for our guests. We need staff for a number of positions are hoping that our openings will help offset the tremendous layoffs that the hospitality and retail sectors are experiencing,” said Judy Spires, CEO of Balducci’s Food Market.
Pay is competitive and commensurate with experience and positions include:
- Carry-out/Cart retrieval
- Cashier
- Cleaning/sanitizing
- Shopping orders for delivery
- Stocking
Additional food service positions are open for candidates at least 18 of age and with food service experience, include:
- Sous Chef
- Kitchen Line Cook
- Cheese Associates
- Seafood Associates
Management positions are also available in select stores.
To apply please visit the Balducci’s Careers Page.
