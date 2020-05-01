An explosion in new testing identified 1,055 new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia in the latest daily report from the state health department.

Case numbers are updated each morning around 9 a.m. and include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

The state reported the results of 14,815 tests in the latest 24-hour-period — it was averaging around 3,700 test results this week before Friday’s report. Gov. Ralph Northam has made 10,000 new daily test results a goal as part of reopening some businesses.

There are now 16,901 total cases of the coronavirus reported in the state.

There were 29 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 in Friday’s report, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 581.

Of the total cases, 16,109 have been confirmed by positive tests and another 792 have been identified as probable cases by the health department.

There have been 261 deaths in Northern Virginia linked to COVID-19, with 137 in Fairfax County, 42 in Arlington, 28 in Prince William County, 24 in Alexandria, 15 in Loudoun, four in Spotsylvania and two each in Fairfax City, Falls Church, Fauquier, Manassas and Stafford, and one in Manassas Park. Fairfax County has the most deaths in the state.

Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, accounts for more than half of the cases of the coronavirus statewide, with 9,229 cases, an increase of 649 from the day before.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:

Fairfax County: 3,897, up from 3,611

Prince William County: 1,781, up from 1,645

Arlington: 1,004, up from 967

Loudoun: 832, up from 746

Alexandria: 802, up from 754

Stafford: 251, up from 240

Manassas: 222, up from 216

Spotsylvania: 155, up from 143

Fauquier: 128, up from 111

Manassas Park: 68, up from 61

Fredericksburg: 34, up from 33

Fairfax City: 29, up from 27

Falls Church: unchanged at 26

A total of 105,648 tests statewide have been completed since the pandemic began.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,431 Virginians were currently being treated in hospitals for confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus, down from 1,550 reported Thursday.

There are 963 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from 967 the previous day, and another 468 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, down from 583.

The association said 2,196 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 366 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 193 are on ventilators. Those numbers have remained relatively low in recent days. State hospitals currently have 2,953 ventilators available, according to the report.

Only two hospitals said it expected difficulty in replenishing its supply of personal protective equipment in the next 72 hours, down from as many as 12 three weeks ago. That is another factor Northam has said will be considered when deciding whether to allow businesses to reopen.

First-time claims for unemployment benefits from Northern Virginia residents topped 21,000 in the week ending April 25, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday.

That number was down about 4,200 from the prior week, and it brought the total number of unemployment claims in the region to over 168,000 since business closures and layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March.

Several employees at a Spotsylvania County ALDI grocery store have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District.

The store at 5099 Jefferson Davis Highway underwent a deep cleaning by an outside company Wednesday and has reopened with staff from other stores. All exposed staff have been quarantined, according to a health district news release.

The mayor of Ocean City, Maryland, this week extended emergency declarations closing the popular resort town's boardwalk, inlet parking lot and beach through May 15.

The Kuma Foundation, a local group providing STEAM exposure, enrichment and education to underserved kids, is now stepping up to feed students and their families.

In the last three weeks, the foundation has delivered to more than 200 families. Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood and US Foods is helping acquire and store the food.