The Prince William County Adult Detention Center is responding to an outbreak of COVID-19. Jails and prisons have been frequent hotspots for the coronavirus nationally.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 21 inmates and eight staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.
A former inmate first tested positive for COVID-19 on May 8, and two employees began self-isolating at home with symptoms on May 11, according to a news release.
The detention center requested 60 test kits and received the first delivery May 13. On May 14, two additional staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility has two quarantine housing units, which are pod units with individual cells so that inmates can be quarantined individually, the release noted.
One unit is used for all newly admitted inmates. The second unit is designated for those inmates who were in contact with the inmate who was released from custody.
“The welfare and safety of the inmates and staff at the ADC are our number one priority,” said detention center Superintendent Pete Meletis. “From the very start of COVID-19, we’ve put numerous processes and procedures in place to keep the virus out of the ADC, and as much as possible, to mitigate the spread of the virus if it were to enter the facility. We will continue to do everything we can to keep our inmates and staff safe.”
The ADC continues to follow all CDC and Virginia Department of Health guidelines, Meletis said.
All staff and visitors continue to receive temperature and symptom checks, and every staff person is required to wear a mask in the presence of inmates.
Inmates assigned to work detail receive two temperature and symptom checks daily. Cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing continue to be top priority, and increased disinfecting has been occurring on a regular and consistent basis since the beginning of the pandemic.
The detention center is one of 15 outbreak sites in the Prince William Health District. One outbreak was reported in an educational setting and 13 outbreaks have been reported at the region’s long-term care facilities.
Statewide, there have been 24 outbreaks at correctional facilities, with 1,127 cases and five deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.