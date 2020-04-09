Virginia health officials reported 34 new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday morning. The total number of fatalities in the state due to the coronavirus is 109, more than doubling since Monday.
The total number of cases is 4,042, up from 3,645 on Wednesday, and 1,706 one week ago, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, there are 1,826 cases, an increase of 229 from the day before, the state reported.
Deaths due to COVID-19 include 34 in the “Northern Health Planning Region,” which includes Washington suburbs stretching east and south to Prince William and Loudoun counties.
State and local health departments are no longer reporting details on individual deaths, although three deaths were reported Wednesday at the Falcons Landing retirement community in Sterling.
There have been 33,026 COVID-19 tests results reported in Virginia, meaning that about 12% are positive.
Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:
Fairfax County: 690, up from 570
Prince William County: 299, up from 263
Arlington: 280, up from 254
Loudoun: 258, up from 238
Alexandria: 149, up from 143
Stafford: 54, up from 48
Spotsylvania: 36, up from 31
Manassas: 25, up from 20
Fauquier: 20, up from 17
Fredericksburg: 10, up from 8
Manassas Park: unchanged at 5
In a separate report it began releasing Monday, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said there are now 669 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 649 Wednesday, and another 627 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, down from 640 Tuesday.
The hospital association said 469 of the COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 285 are on ventilators.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to over 89,435 deaths, including 14,808 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly a third of the U.S. deaths have been in New York City. Nearly 1.5 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 432,000 cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins notes more than 24,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 336,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.
Gov. Ralph Northam will recommend that May's local elections be postponed until November and will delay the June congressional primary for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has temporarily closed two stores in Northern Virginia after an employee at each store tested positive for the coronavirus.
InsideNoVa is partnering with Prince William County to hold a virtual town hall to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and answer residents' questions.
The town hall will be Monday, April 13, from 5-6 p.m. Participating will be County Executive Christopher Martino, Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler and Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher.
