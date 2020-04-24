Virginia health officials reported 38 new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the latest daily report Friday, bringing the state total to 410.

State testing results continued to climb, with nearly 4,500 new tests reported Friday. Widespread testing is seen as a key component in eventually lifting stay-at-home orders.

The health department reported 596 new cases in the latest daily report, down from a record 732 cases reported Thursday.

That brings the state's total to 11,594. Of those, 11,169 were confirmed by positive tests and another 425 were identified as probable cases by the health department.

Case numbers are updated each morning around 9 a.m. and include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

The state has begun breaking down deaths by county and city, with 85 in Fairfax County, 24 in Arlington, 18 in Prince William County, 15 in Alexandria, 10 in Loudoun, three in Spotsylvania, two in Fairfax City, Falls Church and Stafford, and one apiece in Fauquier County, Manassas and Manassas Park.

Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, accounts for more than half of the cases statewide, with 6,057 cases, an increase of 398 from the day before.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:

Fairfax County: 2,534, up from 2,362

Prince William County: 1,110, up from 1,027

Arlington: 722, up from 686

Loudoun: 529, up from 498

Alexandria: 547, up from 512

Stafford: 193, up from 180

Manassas: 137, up from 127

Spotsylvania: 97, up from 94

Fauquier: 73, up from 64

Manassas Park: 44, up from 38

Fairfax City: unchanged at 26

Falls Church: 24, down from 25

Fredericksburg: 21, up from 20

There have been 69,015 COVID-19 tests results reported in Virginia, meaning that about 16.8% are positive.

In a separate report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said there are now 912 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 887 the previous day, and another 487 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, down from 492 on the previous day. The total number of current hospitalizations, 1,399, is the most since the association began reporting numbers publicly April 6.

The association said 1,672 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 379 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 220 are on ventilators — both at the lowest level since at least early April when these numbers were first available. State hospitals currently have 2,903 ventilators available, according to the report.

Only four hospitals said they expected difficulty in replenishing their supply of personal protective equipment in the next 72 hours, down from as many as 12 two weeks ago.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 191,000 deaths, including 49,963 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly a third of the U.S. deaths, 16,000, have been in New York City. More than 2.7 million cases of the virus have been reported, including over 869,000 cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes more than 80,900 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 750,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.

The Birmingham Green senior living facility in Manassas announced Thursday it has 19 cases of COVID-19, including 10 residents and nine staff members.

Inova Health System has eliminated 427 positions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, President and CEO J. Stephen Jones said in a public letter Thursday.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has extended the state's ban on elective surgeries by one week, until May 1, and the closure of Department of Motor Vehicles public-facing offices by two weeks, until May 11.