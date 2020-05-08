Virginia reported 43 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total deaths to 812. Coronavirus outbreaks at long-tern care facilities are linked to 470 deaths.

The state added 772 new cases of COVID-19 in the daily report, an increase in daily numbers due in part to an increase in testing. There are now 22,342 cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health on Friday.

The state added 6,662 tests over a 24-hour period, the most seen this week, but only offering a modest increase over total tests last week. Gov. Ralph Northam has made 10,000 daily tests a goal when reopening some businesses during the pandemic.

The state health department typically updates case numbers each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

The Virginia Department of Health has identified 21,274 cases confirmed by positive tests and an additional 1,068 have been identified as probable cases.

Outbreaks in Northern Virginia health districts include 44 in Fairfax, 12 in Arlington and Loudoun, 10 in Alexandria and eight in Prince William. Seventy-two of those outbreaks have been at long-term care facilities.

There have been 409 deaths in Northern Virginia linked to COVID-19.

The region, including the Fredericksburg area, accounts for more than half of the cases of the coronavirus statewide, with 12,603.

A total of 143,220 tests statewide have been completed since the pandemic began.

There are now 1,625 Virginians being treated in hospitals for confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That's up from 1,613 reported Thursday. It's a new high in hospitalizations and the fifth consecutive day of increases.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, hospitals still have capacity for nearly 8,000 additional patients.

The hospital association said there are 1,076 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from 1,094 the previous day, and another 549 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up from 519.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 378 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 199 are on ventilators.

The association said 2,997 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 270,000 deaths, including 75,670 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 3.86 million cases of the virus have been reported, including nearly 1.26 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that nearly 196,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 1.29 million have recovered worldwide.

The Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee voted Thursday to cancel the spring sports season altogether for the rest of the 2019-20 calendar year due to the coronavirus outbreak. The VHSL had previously considered playing spring sports in some form during the summer.