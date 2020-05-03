Virginia saw a new high in deaths reported in a 24-hour period, with 44 deaths linked to COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health. There have been 660 deaths since the pandemic was first identified in the state in early March.

More than half of the deaths have been linked to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, where 363 people have died.

The Virginia Department of Health has identified 18,671 cases of coronavirus statewide, an increase of 940 cases reported in a 24-hour period, up from the 830 reported Saturday.

The state reported 6,615 new tests on Sunday, down slightly from 6,792 on Saturday. Gov. Ralph Northam has made 10,000 daily tests a goal as part of reopening businesses.

The state updates case numbers each morning by 10 a.m. and include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Northam indicated Friday that he will announce a plan for reopening some businesses during a news conference Monday afternoon. A timeline hasn’t been provided.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,413 Virginians were currently being treated in hospitals for confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus, down 10% from a high of 1,566 on Wednesday.

Of the total cases, 17,873 have been confirmed by positive tests and another 798 have been identified as probable cases by the health department.

There have been 285 deaths in Northern Virginia linked to COVID-19, with 184 in Fairfax County, 46 in Arlington, 30 in Prince William County, 26 in Alexandria, 16 in Loudoun, four in Spotsylvania, three in Falls Church, two each in Fairfax City, Fauquier and Stafford, and one in Manassas and Manassas Park. Fairfax County has the most deaths in the state.

Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, accounts for more than half of the cases of the coronavirus statewide, with 10,346, an increase of 673 from the day before.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:

Fairfax County: 4,340, up from 4,046

Prince William County: 2,026, up from 1,900

Arlington: 1,106, prior day not available

Loudoun: 931, up from 881

Alexandria: 899, up from 848

Stafford: 271, up from 262

Manassas: 266, prior day not available

Spotsylvania: 186, up from 174

Fauquier: 133, up from 128

Manassas Park: 82, up from 76

Fredericksburg: 39, up from 37

Fairfax City: 32, up from 29

Falls Church: 35, up from 26

A total of 119,065 tests statewide have been completed since the pandemic began. The state health department changed the methodology for reporting tests Friday — it was previously providing the number of people tested, rather than the number of actual tests. Some people have been tested more than once.

In its report, the hospital association said there are 948 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from 968 the previous day, and another 465 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up from 458.

The association said 2,497 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 385 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 193 are on ventilators — the lowest number since the hospital association began providing data in early April.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to nearly 244,000 deaths, including 66,385 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than a quarter of the U.S. deaths, 18,491, have been in New York City. More than 3.44 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1.13 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that more than 175,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 1.1 million have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.