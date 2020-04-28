Fairfax County resident Liz Eads said her six-year-old son, Cyrus, has been immunocompromised since birth due to a rare genetic disorder. When he was four months old, he had a tracheostomy to make an airway through his neck.
“He is automatically more susceptible to respiratory illness,” Eads told InsideNoVa on April 22.
A single mom, Eads has children ages 6, 7, 11, 12 and 15. Over Easter weekend, Cyrus started vomiting. By Monday, he was vomiting blood clots, so Eads took her son to a Fairfax hospital where he had a slightly elevated temperature.
Eads is a combat veteran and Cyrus’s dad is an active duty service member. Cyrus was transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Eads said.
Within 12 hours, test results showed Cryus had COVID-19.
Eads said he was sleeping an unusual amount for him, 9-10 hours at a time compared to his usual 2-3 hour bursts of sleep. Cryus was admitted to the hospital late night on April 14 and went home April 17.
On Monday, April 27, Eads said she remains sick but all of her children are symptom-free. Last week, three of her other children were also feeling sick, experiencing symptoms such as fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, coughing and headache. One of her five children never experienced any symptoms, she said.
Because they had been exposed to Cyrus, who tested positive for COVID-19, and they were experiencing symptoms, Eads said her family was told to stay at home, as they were presumed to have the virus, as well.
“I don’t have energy to burn so I’m just trying to keep it together,” she told InsideNoVa on April 22.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, one nurse who assisted Cyrus at home had to stop because she had been exposed to the virus, Eads said. Now that Cyrus has tested positive, no nurses can visit him at home, she said.
“So my help caring for him went down significantly,” she told InsideNoVa.
In early March, she started to work from home, and order groceries online. She wore a mask and gloves if she had to leave and washed her clothes and showered as soon as she returned home. She also told her kids they couldn’t go outside and play with friends. For a month, she didn’t have family or friends over.
“I don’t know where it came from,” she said. “What stuck out to me, I was so adamant about not letting the kids go out.”
Eads said she hopes by sharing her story, others will take the virus seriously.
“I’m an advocate by nature and I think it’s very important to combat ignorance with knowledge,” she said.
Eads said her friends from work, church and a support group have helped her family in various ways, such as sending over cleaning supplies, groceries or dinner and mowing her lawn.
“I’ve been very blessed in that way, but it’s still exhausting,” she said. “I know every single day it could be so much worse than it is.”
Eads said her children’s dad lives in Tennessee. “When Cyrus tested positive, I told him he can’t come,” she said. “The kids were devastated. You can’t replace that with a video call.”
Eads said the social isolation has been difficult for her kids to handle. For one of her kids, she said “her entire support network was gone in an instant.” Eads said her children are attending virtual therapy.
Eads organized a virtual event with friends for her kids, including her two daughters whose cheerleading summit at Disney World was canceled due to the pandemic.
They shared Disney-inspired food recipes and found Disney roller coaster videos on YouTube.
“On Sunday, we’ll sit and teleconference and watch together and it’ll be like we’re there,” Eads said on April 22. “We’re doing it. We’re going on a Disney vacation.”
