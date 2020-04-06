Alexandria health officials are reporting the first death of a city resident due to COVID-19.

The resident, who had been hospitalized, died from respiratory complications from the coronavirus, according to the Alexandria Health Department.

“My colleagues and I are saddened by the first confirmed death of an Alexandria resident due to COVID-19, and our thoughts are with their loved ones,” said AHD Director Dr. Stephen A. Haering. “The best way to honor our neighbor is to recommit ourselves to the most effective ways to stop this virus: stay at home as much as possible, wash hands frequently, and maintain six feet of personal space whenever you can. Everyone has a role in reducing the impacts of this pandemic. We must all be vigilant to protect ourselves and especially our most vulnerable community members.”

Anyone who was in close contact with the patient after they may have become infectious was already contacted by health investigators and provided with guidance, according to a news release. To protect patient privacy, AHD will not release additional information about the patient.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 93 cases of COVID-19 in Alexandria as of Monday.

If You Have Symptoms of COVID-19

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are coughing, fever of over 100.4 F, and shortness of breath. Use the CDC's Coronavirus Self-Checker to review your symptoms. If you are concerned you may have COVID-19, call your primary care physician to ask whether you should come for an exam or test before visiting in person.

Most people who get COVID-19 recover on their own at home and do not need testing or treatment. Anyone with symptoms of respiratory illness should isolate themselves; avoid contact with other people; wash their hands frequently; and disinfect surfaces regularly. If you have chest pain or shortness of breath, call or text 911.

Protect Yourself and Others, Especially Vulnerable Community Members