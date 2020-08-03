Pedestrians not maintaining a six-feet physical separation from others on streets and sidewalks in Arlington County could face a $100 fine.
The county board adopted a new emergency ordinance Friday impacting groups of more than three people congregating on streets and sidewalks with posted restrictions, according to a news release.
In adopting the emergency amendment, the board noted “Arlington County has experienced significant crowding inside restaurants and on the public sidewalks, rights of way, and adjacent public spaces where patrons gather for oftentimes prolonged periods awaiting admission into the restaurants,” without wearing face coverings and practicing physical distancing, “thereby creating a significant potential for spread of COVID-19.”
In accordance with state law, the Board will hold a public hearing on the amendment at its September 2020 County Board Meeting, before voting on whether to make it permanent.
“While most Arlingtonians are adhering to requirements to wear masks and maintain social distancing, unfortunately, some are not,” board Chair Libby Garvey said. “They are putting themselves and our community at risk of serious illness or death during the COVID-19 pandemic. … We hope that through outreach and education, we will get voluntary compliance and will not have to issue a single ticket.”
(1) comment
Same County Board Chair Libby Garvey who lives in an actual urban village on the Arlington-Alexandria border and owns at least 2 vacation residences and has not only voted for massive infill density but for turning Arlington's streets and sidewalks into recreation spaces through the County's "Complete Streets" program?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.