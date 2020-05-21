Households across the country have been receiving their “Donald Dollars” federal-stimulus checks. Now the Arlington government has one in hand, too.
A big one.
Arlington officials on May 19 formally accepted – not that there was much doubt they would – $20.7 million in funding through the federal CARES [Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security] Act, which is disbursing trillions of dollars in an effort to maintain services, retain jobs and prevent economic collapse.
The funding will help defray the county government’s costs of battling the public-health pandemic, and is just one of a number of funding sources local governments will tap on in coming months.
