As Northern Virginia starts seeing some businesses reopen Friday, the region added 604 new cases of COVID-19.

There were 1,132 new cases reported statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health. There were 20 new deaths reported statewide, including eight in Northern Virginia.

The state's total number of cases of the coronavirus is at 42,533. Northern Virginia accounts for 23,876 cases, around 56.1% percent of the state's total.

Fairfax, the state's most populous locality, now has 10,783 cases and 378 deaths. Prince William has the second highest number of cases, 5,270, as well as 101 deaths.

The state’s total number of deaths due to the coronavirus is at 1,358. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 726. Fairfax accounts for nearly 28% of the state's total overall.

Northern Virginia had 24 new hospitalizations reported Thursday, up from 15 reported Thursday.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Testing numbers and positivity rates continue to improve across the region and statewide, which are two keys to additional loosening of restrictions.

In Northern Virginia, average positivity rates have fallen nearly 27% over the past two weeks. They currently range from 15.7% in Alexandria to 20% in the Prince William Health District. The seven-day average positivity rate statewide is 13.4%.

Statewide, 11,048 diagnostic test results were reported Friday. The state has reported 296,321 diagnostic test results in total and 332,330 when including antibody tests.

As previously reported, two children in Fairfax County have been treated for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, a health condition associated with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations statewide increased to 1,524, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That’s up from 1,502 on Wednesday and 1,351 when the week began, but still below the peak of 1,625 in early May. Hospitals have capacity for more than 8,000 additional patients in Virginia, according to the state health department.

The association reported that 373 patients are in intensive-care units, down from 416 on Thursday, and 193 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators. The association said 5,648 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

The association also said 1,699 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at licensed nursing homes in the state. The information represents data reported voluntarily by 250 of the 286 licensed nursing homes. Assisted living facilities are not included because they are licensed by the state Department of Social Services, not the health department.

Some of these facilities are continuing to struggle with a supply shortage — 13 nursing homes reported difficulty obtaining N95 masks and 14 reported difficulty obtaining isolation gowns.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 360,900 deaths, including 101,621 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 5.83 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1.72 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that nearly 400,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 2.43 million have recovered worldwide.