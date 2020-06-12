As Northern Virginia moved into Phase Two of reopening, with hopes for a Phase Three by the end of the month, data Friday continued to show a decrease in the rate of new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia and hospitalizations statewide.

The region adding 173 new cases, with 564 reported statewide. That puts Northern Virginia's share of new cases at 31% — through most of the pandemic, it has been higher than 50% of the total.

The 7-day average for new cases has fallen from 685 cases on May 31 to an average Friday of 307 — lower than at any point since April 22.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that most of the rest of the state could enter Phase Three as early as June 19. That could mean Northern Virginia moves into Phase Three a week later, June 26.

The state reported 14 new deaths due to COVID-19, including seven in Northern Virginia. The total number of deaths in the state due to the coronavirus is at 1,534. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 816, and Fairfax County alone accounts for 27.4% of the deaths, with 421.

The state added 43,147 diagnostic tests to the database Friday — reflecting a backlog of thousands of test results that had to be entered manually into the system.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 53,211. Northern Virginia accounts for 28,792 cases, or 54.1%.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 173 new cases, 7 new deaths

Statewide: 564 new cases, 14 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 43,147 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 28,792 cases, 816 deaths

Statewide: 53,211 cases, 1,534 deaths

Statewide Testing: 448,172 diagnostic tests (498,530 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 1,026 (down from 1,069 and lowest since at least April 6)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 297 (up from 273)

Patients Discharged: 7,002 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 1,105 (down from 1,233 the previous day)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 6

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 5

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 113,820 deaths, 2.02 million cases, 540,292 recovered

World: 422,012 deaths, 7.54 million cases, 3.56 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University