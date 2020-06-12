As Northern Virginia moved into Phase Two of reopening, with hopes for a Phase Three by the end of the month, data Friday continued to show a decrease in the rate of new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia and hospitalizations statewide.

The region adding 173 new cases, with 564 reported statewide. That puts Northern Virginia's share of new cases at 31% — through most of the pandemic, it has been higher than 50% of the total.

The 7-day average for new cases has fallen from 685 cases on May 31 to an average Friday of 307 — lower than at any point since April 22.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that most of the rest of the state could enter Phase Three as early as June 19. That could mean Northern Virginia moves into Phase Three a week later, June 26.

Rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia

The state reported 14 new deaths due to COVID-19, including seven in Northern Virginia. The total number of deaths in the state due to the coronavirus is at 1,534. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 816, and Fairfax County alone accounts for 27.4% of the deaths, with 421.

The state added 43,147 diagnostic tests to the database Friday — reflecting a backlog of thousands of test results that had to be entered manually into the system.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 53,211. Northern Virginia accounts for 28,792 cases, or 54.1%.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day. 

COVID-19 Data by Locality | June 12

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,128 222 48
Arlington 2,307 397 125
Fairfax 12,863 1,464 421
Fairfax City 68 7 6
Falls Church 56 11 8
Loudoun 3,280 204 70
Manassas 1,282 86 12
Manassas Park 369 41 6
Prince William 6,439 598 120
Totals 28,792 3030 816
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 199 24 0
Spotsylvania 739 52 12
Stafford 862 88 5
Fauquier 376 25 6
Totals 2176 189 23

7-Day Positivity Rate | JUNE 12

Health District May 15 Latest Trend
Alexandria 26.2 6.6 Down
Arlington 23 8.2 Stable
Fairfax 26.5 12.4 Down
Loudoun 20.2 11.5 Stable
Prince William 28.5 15.2 Up
Rappahannock 14.3 8.1 Down
Statewide 15.4 8 Down

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 173 new cases, 7 new deaths

  • Statewide: 564 new cases, 14 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 43,147 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 28,792 cases, 816 deaths

  • Statewide: 53,211 cases, 1,534 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 448,172 diagnostic tests (498,530 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,026 (down from 1,069 and lowest since at least April 6)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 297 (up from 273)

  • Patients Discharged: 7,002 total

Nursing Home Data

  • Nursing Home Patients: 1,105 (down from 1,233 the previous day) 

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 6

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 5

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 113,820 deaths, 2.02 million cases, 540,292 recovered

  • World: 422,012 deaths, 7.54 million cases, 3.56 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

