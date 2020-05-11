Miss Kibbles, a pet supply store in Bristow, is offering a "Share the Love" program for people who have newly adopted pets.
Anyone who has adopted a pet in 2020 can receive a free gift basket from the store for their pet. For details, click here or call the store at 571-379-7832.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.