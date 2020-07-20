Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low near 75F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low near 75F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.