Initial findings from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that began June 22 show significant challenges in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the Manassas area’s Hispanic community.
The study included interviews with residents of three Manassas and Manassas Park-area zip codes: 20109, 20110 and 20111. It was instigated by findings in June that the area had a 31% positivity rate and though Hispanic people make up about 27% of the Prince William Health District, they represent 41% of the total cases and 61% of hospitalizations.
The report, a summary of which was shared with InsideNoVa, details a number of issues the area’s Hispanic population faces in stopping the spread of COVID-19. Foremost among them is an inability to work from home or socially distance while at work. Twenty-seven percent of respondents said they couldn’t physically distance at work and of those, 71% worked in construction or landscaping.
Allison Ansher, the director of the Prince William Health District, said that in response, the district will likely reach out to employers about workplace safety measures. But she also said that in an industry where many day-laborers are picked up in parking lots and paid under the table, getting cooperation from construction employers may be a challenge.
“The next step is probably bringing folks together to look at what’s doable. … I’m very interested in educating businesses, places that they may work,” Ansher said. “But one of the challenges I know that we face is some of the folks get picked up at 7-Eleven for example, as day laborers, and it’ll be a challenge educating that kind of business who may not want to admit that they’re doing that.”
According to the report, workers being deemed “essential” has not translated into more protection from transmission in the workplace, and workers wanted to see employers further enforce mask usage.
As of Monday, Manassas City had 1,530 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 111 hospitalizations and 20 deaths. Manassas Park had 473 cases, 48 hospitalizations and 7 deaths.
There were two main parts to the study, which was conducted between June 22 and July 15, the qualitative side and the quantitative side. For the former, focus groups in English and Spanish were conducted with members of the Manassas-area Hispanic community, and three English interviews were conducted with “trusted individuals from local organizations.”
“This pandemic has affected Hispanics in all senses, economically, socially, mental health,” one participant of the study is quoted as saying in the report. “It’s strong, the impact this has had on Hispanics is strong … this does affect me, and you start with that and transmit this at home.”
For the quantitative side, 161 randomized residents answered a 36-question survey. The mean household size was 5.6 people and 81% had household members who work outside the home, making shutting down pathways for the virus into people’s homes a challenge.
There was widespread understanding among respondents of the various methods for preventing transmission: 94% reported knowing at least some prevention strategies, and 78% of those respondents said they’d worn face masks. But according to the report, there was “widespread difficulty in consistently locating and/or affording [personal protective equipment] and cleaning supplies” and that participants said “being provided this would help immensely.”
“Due to the shortage, some have been pushed to produce homemade disinfectants for hand and surface cleaning,” the preliminary results noted. “Many Latinx community members cannot effectively socially distance, quarantine or isolate at home due to multi-family housing (increasingly high housing prices) in small spaces and culturally close proximity in which they are accustomed to living (i.e. sharing food, less ‘personal space’).”
Manassas and Prince William County officials have begun distributing some cleaning supplies and face masks. But the pandemic’s economic toll has also had a significant impact on the area’s Hispanic population. Nearly 50% of respondents said they’d either lost their job or seen their hours reduced, making the cost of supplies even more prohibitive for some. It’s also taking an emotional toll, according to the report. About 25% of respondents said they felt sad, worried or fearful.
Ansher said that more distribution will be needed, and that the health district had established a working relationship with Sentara aimed at increasing testing in the community.
“A lot of these folks also send money [to their home country], so it’s not just a financial concern of living here, but also being able to send money home,” Ansher said.
(1) comment
Like so many "news" articles, this one leaves out pertinent information. How many of the deaths were of Hispanics? I suspect very few. The vast majority of deaths are old whjite and black people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.