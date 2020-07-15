For the first time in months, Northern Virginia's community theater companies will be back on stage this weekend, with a virtual show in the hopes of raising much-needed funds for the area’s theater groups.
Some venues in the region are closed through the rest of the year, separating some of Northern Virginia's community theater troupes from their audience.
In a two-day event organized by the Reston Community Players, 14 theater groups from Northern Virginia, D.C. and Maryland will perform one-hour shows, many featuring slices of performances that were slated for production before the pandemic brought the theater world to a halt in March.
Community Theatre Thrives! will be held July 17-18. Viewers can watch at https://www.theatrethrives.org/.
Cara Giambrone, a performer who handles marketing for Reston Community Players, said it was the first such regional effort in the local community theater world.
“We wanted to find a way to help bring those folks together and give them a way to show the efforts they’d been working on,” Giambrone said. “We have 14 theater companies participating from all over the DMV. Annapolis, Prince William, Fauquier County and everywhere in between, and this is really the first time all of these groups have come together.”
On the night of March 12, Prince William Little Theatre was in the middle of a dress rehearsal on the eve of their debut of “Sister Act” when the decision was made to postpone the show. That postponement ultimately became a cancellation when it was clear that it wouldn’t be safe to gather an audience for the foreseeable future. Laura Mills, a company member who’s served on the theater’s board since 2017, said the news was devastating.
“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” Mills said. “This is our passion and it’s our outlet in a lot of ways … so this is our time to let loose and be with each other and be with our community and that was just taken away instantly.”
The company was then supposed to perform “Godspell,” which Mills herself was going to direct, this weekend. Instead they’ll perform the song “Beautiful City” from the show during the fundraiser July 18, among other numbers from past musicals.
As each company puts on its hour-long showcase, other cast members will man a digital call center in old-fashioned telethon style, taking donations that Reston Community Players performer Cara Giambrone said are sorely needed by some companies to keep up with expenses.
Also representing Northern Virginia in the weekend benefit will be The Arlington Players, The City of Fairfax Theatre Company, Fauquier Community Theatre and the Sterling Playmakers.
Though community theater groups have volunteer performers, they rely on ticket revenue to meet the cost of set construction, facility rental, royalty fees and other costs.
“Community theater is a very tight knit group. While these different companies really span the entire realm of the DMV, the individuals involved are a very tight knit community … we’re all doing this as a labor of love,” Giambrone said. “It’s very bittersweet in terms of seeing something like your friend’s performance shut down at the last second but hopefully we’ll be able to get back on the boards so to speak, of course when it’s safe to do so.”
Giambrone also said that some companies will be giving peaks “behind the scene” and “surprise celebrity appearances.”
According to President Christine Mastrangelo, Prince William Little Theatre has been fortunate in not facing too heavy a financial burden over the shutdown. The group has a partnership with the Hylton Performing Arts Center where it performs in normal times. But a number of members have personally lost their full-time jobs, and the social aspect of the group has been diminished with all the time away.
Only recently, she said, have the theater’s various group chats come alive in preparation for the telethon.
“We’ve just found ourselves really missing that. … Within these groups there’s a huge level of excitement,” Mastrangelo said. “This is a great opportunity for us to not only have a fundraiser but also give back to the community what they might be missing. People miss going to shows and having that connection and, whether or not they know people in the theater, just to have that joy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.