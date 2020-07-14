Virginia's rate of new cases of COVID-19 climbed again Tuesday and is now at a rate not seen since June 8. Gov. Ralph Northam will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the state's response to the coronavirus.
Data from the Virginia Department of Health suggests that Northern Virginia continues to see a low number of new cases in comparison to other parts of the state, particularly the Hampton Roads area.
Northern Virginia added 132 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the state reported 801 new cases.
The health department reported 240 patients were hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Northern Virginia, far from the peak of 818 hospitalized in late April. Statewide hospitalizations were at 1,127.
There were nine new deaths reported Tuesday in the state linked to COVID-19. Northern Virginia has accounted for 986 deaths, slightly less than half of Virginia's total of 1,977.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | July 14
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,465
|250
|57
|Arlington
|2,660
|422
|134
|Fairfax
|14,574
|1,723
|500
|Fairfax City
|74
|6
|7
|Falls Church
|53
|10
|7
|Loudoun
|4,458
|296
|99
|Manassas
|1,494
|107
|19
|Manassas Park
|461
|47
|6
|Prince William
|7,890
|710
|157
|Totals
|34,129
|3,571
|986
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|287
|28
|0
|Spotsylvania
|1088
|84
|32
|Stafford
|1075
|106
|6
|Fauquier
|497
|31
|8
|Totals
|2,947
|249
|46
7-Day Positivity Rate | July 14
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|7.8
|Down
|Arlington
|5.4
|Up
|Fairfax
|6.1
|Stable
|Loudoun
|5.8
|Down
|Prince William
|8.9
|Down
|Rappahannock
|5.4
|Stable
|Statewide
|6.9
|Up
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 132 new cases, no new deaths
Statewide: 801 new cases, 9 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 16,830 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 34,129 cases, 986 deaths
Statewide: 72,443 cases, 1,977 deaths
Statewide Testing: 828,017 diagnostic tests (913,295 when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 7
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,127 (down from 1,129 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 249 (up from 243 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 9,423 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 557 confirmed positive cases (down from 580 the pervious day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 135,615 deaths, 3.36 million cases, 1.29 million recovered
World: 573,664 deaths, 13.1 million cases, 7.28 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
