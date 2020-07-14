Total Cases Reported in Virginia | July 14

Virginia's rate of new cases of COVID-19 climbed again Tuesday and is now at a rate not seen since June 8. Gov. Ralph Northam will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the state's response to the coronavirus.

Data from the Virginia Department of Health suggests that Northern Virginia continues to see a low number of new cases in comparison to other parts of the state, particularly the Hampton Roads area.

Northern Virginia added 132 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the state reported 801 new cases.

Total Cases Reported in Northern Virginia | July 14

The health department reported 240 patients were hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Northern Virginia, far from the peak of 818 hospitalized in late April. Statewide hospitalizations were at 1,127.

There were nine new deaths reported Tuesday in the state linked to COVID-19. Northern Virginia has accounted for 986 deaths, slightly less than half of Virginia's total of 1,977. 

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

COVID-19 Data by Locality | July 14

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,465 250 57
Arlington 2,660 422 134
Fairfax 14,574 1,723 500
Fairfax City 74 6 7
Falls Church 53 10 7
Loudoun 4,458 296 99
Manassas 1,494 107 19
Manassas Park 461 47 6
Prince William 7,890 710 157
Totals 34,129 3,571 986
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 287 28 0
Spotsylvania 1088 84 32
Stafford 1075 106 6
Fauquier 497 31 8
Totals 2,947 249 46

7-Day Positivity Rate | July 14

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 7.8 Down
Arlington 5.4 Up
Fairfax 6.1 Stable
Loudoun 5.8 Down
Prince William 8.9 Down
Rappahannock 5.4 Stable
Statewide 6.9 Up

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 132 new cases, no new deaths

  • Statewide: 801 new cases, 9 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 16,830 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 34,129 cases, 986 deaths

  • Statewide: 72,443 cases, 1,977 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 828,017 diagnostic tests (913,295 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 7

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,127 (down from 1,129 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 249 (up from 243 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 9,423 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 557 confirmed positive cases (down from 580 the pervious day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 135,615 deaths, 3.36 million cases, 1.29 million recovered

  • World: 573,664 deaths, 13.1 million cases, 7.28 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

