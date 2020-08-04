New cases of COVID-19 continued to climb Tuesday, including a notable increase in Northern Virginia.
The state added 1,145 new cases, bringing the 7-day average to 1,037. Northern Virginia added 269 cases, with a 7-day average at 194.
There were 511 new cases in the eastern region of the state, 146 in the central, 115 in the northwest and 104 in the southwest.
There are 1,225 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. In early July, that number was down to 783.
There are 248 hospitalized in Northern Virginia. The eastern region reported 552 hospitalizations, near record highs. The southwest reported a new high in hospitalizations, now at 174.
The state added 26 new deaths related to COVID-19, with six in Northern Virginia.
Overall, the state has reported 2,244 deaths, with just under 47%, 1,049, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 528, in Fairfax County. However, the percentage of deaths in Northern Virginia and Fairfax relative to the statewide totals has been declining in recent weeks along with the region's reduced caseload.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug. 4
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,867
|273
|60
|Arlington
|2,973
|436
|136
|Fairfax
|15,987
|1,907
|528
|Fairfax City
|82
|11
|7
|Falls Church
|58
|9
|5
|Loudoun
|5,093
|339
|113
|Manassas
|1,614
|118
|20
|Manassas Park
|502
|50
|7
|Prince William
|9,089
|788
|173
|Totals
|38,265
|3,931
|1,049
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|371
|43
|2
|Spotsylvania
|1,375
|95
|34
|Stafford
|1,294
|117
|7
|Fauquier
|584
|34
|8
|Totals
|3,624
|289
|51
7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 4
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|5.5
|Down
|Arlington
|4.5
|Stable
|Fairfax
|5.6
|Stable
|Loudoun
|5.1
|Stable
|Prince William
|8.3
|Up
|Rappahannock
|6.9
|Up
|Statewide
|7.2
|Up
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 269 new cases, 6 new deaths
Statewide: 1,145 new cases, 26 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 12,911 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 38,265 cases, 1,049 deaths
Statewide: 94,251 cases, 2,244 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.16 million diagnostic tests (1.27 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,237 (up from 1,205 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 282 (up from 271 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 12,385 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 462 confirmed positive cases (up from 430)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 155,478 deaths, 4.71 million cases, 1.51 million recovered
World: 694,713 deaths, 18.31 million cases, 10.93 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
