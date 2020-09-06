Virginia nursing homes are reporting the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since June.
The number of residents or patients in licensed nursing facilities who have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 reached 651 Sunday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That number was as low as 368 in late July.
Northern Virginia health districts reported 269 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as 1,199 new cases were reported statewide.
Northern Virginia's seven-day average of new cases climbed to 236, similar to recent days. Statewide, the seven-day average climbed to 1,026. It was as high as 1,198 on Aug. 8.
The state reported that 1,083 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 236 patients in Northern Virginia.
The state reported one new deaths Sunday, bringing the state's total to 2,678.
COVID-19 Data By Locality | Sept. 6
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,500
|302
|62
|Arlington
|3,632
|476
|143
|Fairfax
|18,983
|2,086
|562
|Fairfax City
|125
|13
|7
|Falls Church
|66
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|6,198
|394
|118
|Manassas
|1,833
|128
|24
|Manassas Park
|575
|53
|7
|Prince William
|11,217
|870
|188
|Totals
|46,129
|4,333
|1,118
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|495
|48
|4
|Spotsylvania
|1,885
|125
|39
|Stafford
|1,769
|144
|13
|Fauquier
|801
|43
|15
|Totals
|4,950
|360
|71
7-Day Positivity Rate | Sept. 6
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|4.2
|Stable
|Arlington
|4.5
|Down
|Fairfax
|5.8
|Stable
|Loudoun
|7.7
|Up
|Prince William
|8.2
|Down
|Rappahannock
|7.2
|Down
|Statewide
|7.8
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 269 new cases, no new deaths
Statewide: 1,199 new cases, 1 new death
Statewide Testing: 12,455 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 46,129 cases, 1,118 deaths
Statewide: 126,926 cases, 2,678 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.66 million diagnostic tests (1.79 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,803 (down from 1,098 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 232 (down from 243 the previous day and lowest since July 12)
Patients Discharged: 15,683 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 651 confirmed positive cases (up from 590 the previous day and highest since )
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 188,573 deaths, 6.24 million cases, 2.3 million recovered
World: 880,482 deaths, 26.92 million cases, 17.99 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
