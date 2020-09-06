New cases of COVID-19 by date | Sept. 6

Virginia nursing homes are reporting the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since June.

The number of residents or patients in licensed nursing facilities who have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 reached 651 Sunday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That number was as low as 368 in late July.

Northern Virginia health districts reported 269 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as 1,199 new cases were reported statewide. 

Northern Virginia's seven-day average of new cases climbed to 236, similar to recent days. Statewide, the seven-day average climbed to 1,026. It was as high as 1,198 on Aug. 8. 

The state reported that 1,083 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 236 patients in Northern Virginia. 

The state reported one new deaths Sunday, bringing the state's total to 2,678. 

COVID-19 Data By Locality | Sept. 6

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,500 302 62
Arlington 3,632 476 143
Fairfax 18,983 2,086 562
Fairfax City 125 13 7
Falls Church 66 11 7
Loudoun 6,198 394 118
Manassas 1,833 128 24
Manassas Park 575 53 7
Prince William 11,217 870 188
Totals 46,129 4,333 1,118
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 495 48 4
Spotsylvania 1,885 125 39
Stafford 1,769 144 13
Fauquier 801 43 15
Totals 4,950 360 71

7-Day Positivity Rate | Sept. 6

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 4.2 Stable
Arlington 4.5 Down
Fairfax 5.8 Stable
Loudoun 7.7 Up
Prince William 8.2 Down
Rappahannock 7.2 Down
Statewide 7.8 Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 269 new cases, no new deaths

  • Statewide: 1,199 new cases, 1 new death

  • Statewide Testing: 12,455 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 46,129 cases, 1,118 deaths

  • Statewide: 126,926 cases, 2,678 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.66 million diagnostic tests (1.79 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,803 (down from 1,098 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 232 (down from 243 the previous day and lowest since July 12)

  • Patients Discharged: 15,683 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 651 confirmed positive cases (up from 590 the previous day and highest since )

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 188,573 deaths, 6.24 million cases, 2.3 million recovered

  • World: 880,482 deaths, 26.92 million cases, 17.99 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

