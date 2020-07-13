As other parts of the state see an alarming spike in new cases of COVID-19, Northern Virginia continued Monday to keep its rate at its lowest since the earliest weeks of the pandemic.

Northern Virginia reported 161 new cases and no new deaths in the daily report Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Statewide, there were 972 new cases — the most since June 7. The eastern and southwestern parts of the state, in particular, are seeing a higher number of new cases than they have since the pandemic began.

New Cases of COVID-19 reported in Northern Virginia | July 13
Number of New Cases Reported Daily for Rest of Virginia | July 13

The number of new cases (blue) and the rate of new cases (yellow) reported daily in the state, excluding Northern Virginia counties and cities.

The health department reported 216 patients were hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Northern Virginia, far from the peak of 818 hospitalized in late April. Statewide hospitalizations increased to 1,129, the highest since early June.

There were two new deaths reported Monday in the state linked to COVID-19. Northern Virginia has accounted for 986 deaths, slightly more than half of Virginia's total of 1,968, but that percentage has been declining in recent weeks. 

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

COVID-19 Data by Locality | July 13

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,456 249 57
Arlington 2,626 422 134
Fairfax 14,556 1,713 500
Fairfax City 73 6 7
Falls Church 53 10 7
Loudoun 4,431 289 99
Manassas 1,493 107 19
Manassas Park 462 47 6
Prince William 7,847 705 157
Totals 33,997 3,548 986
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 285 27 0
Spotsylvania 1083 82 31
Stafford 1065 106 6
Fauquier 497 31 8
Totals 2,930 246 45

7-Day Positivity Rate | July 13

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 8.3 Stable
Arlington 5 Stable
Fairfax 6 Stable
Loudoun 6.1 Down
Prince William 9.1 Down
Rappahannock 5.1 Down
Statewide 6.8 Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 161 new cases, no new death

  • Statewide: 972 new cases, 2 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 9,982 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 33,997 cases, 986 deaths

  • Statewide: 71,642 cases, 1,968 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 811,187 diagnostic tests (895,868 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 7 (includes a case reported by the Rappahannock Health District that is not reflected in state data)

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,129 (up from 1,045 the previous day and the highest since June 11)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 243 (up from 228 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 9,330 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 580 confirmed positive cases (up from 564 the pervious day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 135,205 deaths, 3.3 million cases, 1 million recovered

  • World: 569,697 deaths, 12.93 million cases, 7.14 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

