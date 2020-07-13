As other parts of the state see an alarming spike in new cases of COVID-19, Northern Virginia continued Monday to keep its rate at its lowest since the earliest weeks of the pandemic.
Northern Virginia reported 161 new cases and no new deaths in the daily report Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Statewide, there were 972 new cases — the most since June 7. The eastern and southwestern parts of the state, in particular, are seeing a higher number of new cases than they have since the pandemic began.
The health department reported 216 patients were hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Northern Virginia, far from the peak of 818 hospitalized in late April. Statewide hospitalizations increased to 1,129, the highest since early June.
There were two new deaths reported Monday in the state linked to COVID-19. Northern Virginia has accounted for 986 deaths, slightly more than half of Virginia's total of 1,968, but that percentage has been declining in recent weeks.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | July 13
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,456
|249
|57
|Arlington
|2,626
|422
|134
|Fairfax
|14,556
|1,713
|500
|Fairfax City
|73
|6
|7
|Falls Church
|53
|10
|7
|Loudoun
|4,431
|289
|99
|Manassas
|1,493
|107
|19
|Manassas Park
|462
|47
|6
|Prince William
|7,847
|705
|157
|Totals
|33,997
|3,548
|986
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|285
|27
|0
|Spotsylvania
|1083
|82
|31
|Stafford
|1065
|106
|6
|Fauquier
|497
|31
|8
|Totals
|2,930
|246
|45
7-Day Positivity Rate | July 13
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|8.3
|Stable
|Arlington
|5
|Stable
|Fairfax
|6
|Stable
|Loudoun
|6.1
|Down
|Prince William
|9.1
|Down
|Rappahannock
|5.1
|Down
|Statewide
|6.8
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 161 new cases, no new death
Statewide: 972 new cases, 2 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 9,982 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 33,997 cases, 986 deaths
Statewide: 71,642 cases, 1,968 deaths
Statewide Testing: 811,187 diagnostic tests (895,868 when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 7 (includes a case reported by the Rappahannock Health District that is not reflected in state data)
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,129 (up from 1,045 the previous day and the highest since June 11)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 243 (up from 228 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 9,330 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 580 confirmed positive cases (up from 564 the pervious day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 135,205 deaths, 3.3 million cases, 1 million recovered
World: 569,697 deaths, 12.93 million cases, 7.14 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
