Northern Virginia now has more than 20,000 cases of COVID-19. But new cases fell sharply in Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health.

Northern Virginia reported 261 new cases of COVID-19, down from 451 new cases Saturday. The region still reported 52.7% of the 495 new cases statewide.

The state’s total number of COVID-19 cases is now 36,244. The Northern Virginia localities account for 20,028, or 55.3%.

The state started providing data on cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, a health condition associated with COVID-19. After releasing information on the first case May 19, the health department is now reporting two cases in the state, both in Fairfax County.

The region had four new deaths linked to COVID-19. There were 12 new deaths statewide.

The state’s total number of deaths due to the coronavirus is at 1,171. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of the overall deaths at 618. The state's most populous locality, Fairfax County, has reported more than a quarter, 327, with one new death in Fairfax reported Sunday.

Northern Virginia reported 21 new hospitalizations, according to the state data, up from 15 hospitalizations noted Saturday.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

While most of the rest of Virginia enters the second week of the first phase of reopenings, Gov. Ralph Northam has delayed easing restrictions in Northern Virginia until at least Friday, May 29. More testing, fewer hospitalizations and lower test positivity rates are among the metrics Northam will evaluate in determining whether to allow the region to move into Phase One then.

Average positivity rates over the past seven days range from 18.9% in Loudoun County to 25% in the Prince William Health District, where testing has increased significantly in recent days. Those numbers have come down since May 15, when the Virginia Department of Health first began making them available by health district.

Statewide, 11,609 diagnostic test results were reported Sunday morning — the largest daily total.

The seven-day average positivity rate statewide is 14.4%. The state has reported 242,292 diagnostic test results in total and over 272,333 when including antibody tests.

Hospitalizations statewide dropped to 1,351, down from 1,384 on Saturday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. It’s the lowest number since April 21, and well below the high of 1,625 patients May 8. Hospitals have capacity for more than 8,000 additional patients in Virginia, according to the state health department.

The association reported that 354 patients are in ICU, and 192 are on ventilators. The association said 5,102 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

The association also said 1,779 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at licensed nursing homes in the state. That is down from 1,886 reported Saturday.

The information represents data reported voluntarily by 262 of the 287 licensed nursing homes in Virginia. Assisted living facilities are not included in the dashboard because they are licensed by the state Department of Social Services, not the health department.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 341,513 deaths, including 96,046 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 5.33 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1.62 million cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes that more than 361,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 2.12 million have recovered worldwide.