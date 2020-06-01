The number of COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia climbed past 25,000 on Monday. 

It took eight days to climb from 20,000 to 25,000 cases and it took 10 days to go from 15,000 to 20,000 cases. Increased testing across the region has played a role in the rise in cases.

The region reported 316 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. 

The state reported 791 new cases across Virginia and 17 new deaths, including 11 deaths in Northern Virginia.

Rolling 7-day Average of New Cases

The state's total number of confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus is now at 45,398. Northern Virginia accounts for 25,141 cases. That’s around 55.3% percent of the state's total, but the region's percent of new cases Monday was less than 40%.

Fairfax, the state's most populous locality, now has 11,219 cases and 387 deaths, more than a quarter of those reported statewide. Prince William has the second highest number of cases, 5,663, as well as 104 deaths.   

The state’s total number of deaths due to the coronavirus is at 1,392. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 749. 

COVID-19 DATA BY LOCALITY | JUNE 1

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 1,981 192 45
Arlington 2,123 376 116
Fairfax 11,219 1,329 387
Fairfax City 67 8 6
Falls Church 55 11 8
Loudoun 2,611 163 66
Manassas 1105 68 11
Manassas Park 317 31 6
Prince William 5,663 470 104
Totals 25,141 2648 749
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 166 22 0
Spotsylvania 571 41 7
Stafford 722 75 5
Fauquier 323 21 6
Totals 1782 159 18

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day. 

In coronavirus testing, Northern Virginia’s average positivity rates continued to drop. They currently range from 10.9% in Alexandria to 18.2% in the Prince William Health District. The seven-day average positivity rate statewide fell to 11.8%. 

Statewide, 9,285 diagnostic test results were reported Monday, down from 9,853 reported Sunday.

7-Day Positivity Rate | June 1

Health District May 15 Latest Trend
Alexandria 26.2 10.9 Down
Arlington 23 11 Down
Fairfax 26.5 16.8 Down
Loudoun 20.2 14.8 Down
Prince William 28.5 18.2 Down
Rappahannock 14.3 15.2 Up
Statewide 15.4 11.8 Down

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 316 new cases, 11 new deaths

  • Statewide: 791 new cases, 17 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 9,285 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 25,141 cases, 749 deaths

  • Statewide: 45,398 cases, 1,392 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 322,568 diagnostic tests (362,534 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,371 (down from 1,471 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 347 (down from 371 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 5,899 total

Nursing Home Data

  • Nursing Home Patients: 1,618 (down from 1,662 the previous day)

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 14

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 13

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 104,383 deaths, 1.79 million cases, 444,000 recovered

  • World: 372,479 deaths, 6.19 million cases, 2.65 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

