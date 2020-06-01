The number of COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia climbed past 25,000 on Monday.

It took eight days to climb from 20,000 to 25,000 cases and it took 10 days to go from 15,000 to 20,000 cases. Increased testing across the region has played a role in the rise in cases.

The region reported 316 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The state reported 791 new cases across Virginia and 17 new deaths, including 11 deaths in Northern Virginia.

The state's total number of confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus is now at 45,398. Northern Virginia accounts for 25,141 cases. That’s around 55.3% percent of the state's total, but the region's percent of new cases Monday was less than 40%.

Fairfax, the state's most populous locality, now has 11,219 cases and 387 deaths, more than a quarter of those reported statewide. Prince William has the second highest number of cases, 5,663, as well as 104 deaths.

The state’s total number of deaths due to the coronavirus is at 1,392. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 749.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

In coronavirus testing, Northern Virginia’s average positivity rates continued to drop. They currently range from 10.9% in Alexandria to 18.2% in the Prince William Health District. The seven-day average positivity rate statewide fell to 11.8%.

Statewide, 9,285 diagnostic test results were reported Monday, down from 9,853 reported Sunday.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 316 new cases, 11 new deaths

Statewide: 791 new cases, 17 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 9,285 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 25,141 cases, 749 deaths

Statewide: 45,398 cases, 1,392 deaths

Statewide Testing: 322,568 diagnostic tests (362,534 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 1,371 (down from 1,471 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 347 (down from 371 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 5,899 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 1,618 (down from 1,662 the previous day)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 14

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 13

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 104,383 deaths, 1.79 million cases, 444,000 recovered

World: 372,479 deaths, 6.19 million cases, 2.65 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University