Hispanic residents in Northern Virginia comprise a disproportionate amount of cases of COVID-19, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Including health districts in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William, Northern Virginia has a combined 10,231 COVID-19 cases. Hispanics in the region account for 3,487 COVID-19 cases, which is about 34% of the total number, and 54.7% of all reported cases that include ethnicity (3,858 cases were reported to public health officials without information on ethnicity).
In Prince William County Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, Hispanic residents make up 748 out of 1,240 COVID-19 cases that report ethnicity, or 60.3%. Hispanics only account for about 24.2% of the population in the county, 35.9% in Manassas and 38.7% in Manassas Park.
An additional 1,267 cases in the district did not include ethnicity.
Alison Ansher, the director for Prince William Health District, said Monday she can only make assumptions based on the data, which is not adequate because race and ethnicity are missing from many of the reported cases.
She said Hispanic residents may make up a disproportionate amount of reported cases that include ethnicity, because it may be difficult within a household to stay at least 6 feet from each other. In addition, Ansher said some Hispanics may continue to work in jobs that may have an increased risk of being exposed to the virus in the community.
While Hispanic residents make up about 16.4% of Fairfax County and 16.9% of Fairfax City, the health district in Fairfax County has reported Hispanics account for 56.6% of COVID-19 cases that include ethnicity.
Like Prince William, as well as other health districts, hundreds of cases didn't include ethnicity information.
Rene Najera, an epidemiologist for Fairfax County Health Department’s epidemiology and population health division, said a variety of reasons contribute to the disproportionate number of cases and hospitalizations in the Hispanic community.
Najera said while the data shows Hispanics are seeing a disproportionate number of cases and hospitalizations, they are not dying at disproportionate rates.
In the Arlington and Prince William health districts, Hispanics accounted for 8.6% of deaths. They accounted for 12.2% in the Fairfax Health District and 12.5% in the Loudoun Health District, while accounting for 18.2% of deaths in the Alexandria Health District.
Najera said Hispanics have higher incidences of diabetes, obesity, asthma and chronic conditions, and may not have health insurance. Hispanics may work at jobs where they do not have paid sick time off. In addition, many work in jobs where they cannot work from home, such as construction, landscaping and service industry, he said. Finally, he said on average Hispanics are living in more overcrowded situations than others.
Najera said having access to health insurance can be a factor in whether or not someone can go to a medical provider and receive a COVID-19 test. He said as time has passed, testing has become more widespread throughout the county.
The first COVID-19 case in Virginia was reported by a Marine stationed at Quantico on March 7, but data from the state health department shows later cases where symptoms started as early as Feb. 16.
Najera said early cases of COVID-19 in Fairfax County were people who reported overseas travel and contact with people had the virus. As time went on, people who had the virus did not know how they caught COVID-19. Najera recommended wearing a face mask even if people don’t have symptoms, because people may have the virus but not show any symptoms.
“We need to be careful, it’s still circulating in the community,” he said.
In Arlington Health District, Hispanics comprise 42.5% of reported COVID-19 cases that included ethnicity. Hispanic residents in Arlington account for about 15.8% of the population.
In the Alexandria Health District, Hispanics account for 56.1% of all cases that include ethnicity data. In Alexandria, Hispanics comprise about 17% of the population.
In Loudoun Health District, Hispanics accounted for 41.3% of all cases that included ethnicity, although Hispanics in Loudoun County account for about 13.8% of the population.
David Goodfriend, director of Loudoun County’s Health Department, said in an email Monday that demographic data for hospitalization and deaths are more accurate because they have fewer cases that did not report race or ethnicity.
He said in general people of color are more likely to have COVID-19.
“In Loudoun, our Spanish speaking populations are less likely to be able to effectively social distance, as many have to continue working during this time and/or live in more crowded conditions,” Goodfriend said. “Additionally, Loudoun's Spanish speaking populations typically have greater challenges obtaining timely medical care.”
Loudoun County has offered resources in Spanish, including text message updates in Spanish, Goodfriend said.
Fairfax County Health Department has mailed 465,000 toolkits to residents in the county, Fairfax and Falls Church, said John Silcox, the department’s spokesman. The toolkit offers guidance on what symptoms are, what to do if someone shows symptoms and how to inform close contacts if you are sick.
