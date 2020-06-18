The rate of new cases of COVID-19 has appeared to hit a floor, at least temporarily, after more than two weeks of declining numbers.
The latest report Thursday shows the 7-day average of new cases both in Northern Virginia and statewide to be relatively flat over the last four days. There were 463 new cases statewide Thursday and 167 cases in Northern Virginia.
The news comes after Gov. Ralph Northam delayed action Tuesday on lifting more COVID-19 restrictions, noting other states are seeing sharp increases after similar moves. Northam is expected to announce more details about Phase Three of reopening businesses Thursday afternoon.
Hospitalizations in Northern Virginia fell to a new low in Thursday's report, with 273 patients with COVID-19 or awaiting test results. At its peak April 30, 818 people were hospitalized in Northern Virginia for the virus.
The state reported three new deaths due to COVID-19, all were in Northern Virginia. Two additional deaths were added to the region's total that were not previously reported.
There have been 1,586 deaths in the state since March. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 847, and Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 431.
The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 56,238. Northern Virginia has had 29,815 cases, or 53% of the state's total. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases has been slowly declining over the past two weeks.
The state added 7,715 diagnostic test results to its database Thursday. Overall, including antibody tests, more than 555,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, although some people have been tested more than once.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data by locality | June 18
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,186
|229
|48
|Arlington
|2,382
|409
|126
|Fairfax
|13,209
|1,529
|431
|Fairfax City
|67
|7
|6
|Falls Church
|58
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|3,499
|228
|82
|Manassas
|1,337
|88
|14
|Manassas Park
|393
|45
|6
|Prince William
|6,684
|624
|127
|Totals
|29,815
|3170
|847
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|218
|24
|0
|Spotsylvania
|862
|56
|17
|Stafford
|917
|91
|5
|Fauquier
|399
|26
|6
|Totals
|2396
|197
|28
7-Day Positivity Rate | June 18
|Health District
|May 15
|Latest
|Trend
|Alexandria
|26.2
|7.2
|Stable
|Arlington
|23
|6.6
|Stable
|Fairfax
|26.5
|8.9
|Down
|Loudoun
|20.2
|10.8
|Down
|Prince William
|28.5
|12.6
|Down
|Rappahannock
|14.3
|6.2
|Down
|Statewide
|15.4
|7.2
|Down
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 167 new cases, 5 new deaths
Statewide: 463 new cases, 3 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 7,715 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 29,815 cases, 847 deaths
Statewide: 56,238 cases, 1,586 deaths
Statewide Testing: 499,599 diagnostic tests (555,462 when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital Data
Hospitalizations: 857 (down from 938)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 241 (down from 249)
Patients Discharged: 7,493 total
Nursing Home Data
Nursing Home Patients: 1,041 (up from 1,025 the previous day)
Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 6
Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 4
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 117,717 deaths, 2.16 million cases, 592,191 recovered
World: 449,530 deaths, 8.37 million cases, 4.1 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.