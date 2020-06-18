New cases of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia

The rate of new cases of COVID-19 has appeared to hit a floor, at least temporarily, after more than two weeks of declining numbers. 

The latest report Thursday shows the 7-day average of new cases both in Northern Virginia and statewide to be relatively flat over the last four days. There were 463 new cases statewide Thursday and 167 cases in Northern Virginia.

The news comes after Gov. Ralph Northam delayed action Tuesday on lifting more COVID-19 restrictions, noting other states are seeing sharp increases after similar moves. Northam is expected to announce more details about Phase Three of reopening businesses Thursday afternoon.

Hospitalizations in Northern Virginia fell to a new low in Thursday's report, with 273 patients with COVID-19 or awaiting test results. At its peak April 30, 818 people were hospitalized in Northern Virginia for the virus. 

The state reported three new deaths due to COVID-19, all were in Northern Virginia. Two additional deaths were added to the region's total that were not previously reported.

There have been 1,586 deaths in the state since March. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 847, and Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 431.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 56,238. Northern Virginia has had 29,815 cases, or 53% of the state's total. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases has been slowly declining over the past two weeks. 

The state added 7,715 diagnostic test results to its database Thursday. Overall, including antibody tests, more than 555,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, although some people have been tested more than once.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

COVID-19 Data by locality | June 18

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,186 229 48
Arlington 2,382 409 126
Fairfax 13,209 1,529 431
Fairfax City 67 7 6
Falls Church 58 11 7
Loudoun 3,499 228 82
Manassas 1,337 88 14
Manassas Park 393 45 6
Prince William 6,684 624 127
Totals 29,815 3170 847
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 218 24 0
Spotsylvania 862 56 17
Stafford 917 91 5
Fauquier 399 26 6
Totals 2396 197 28

7-Day Positivity Rate | June 18

Health District May 15 Latest Trend
Alexandria 26.2 7.2 Stable
Arlington 23 6.6 Stable
Fairfax 26.5 8.9 Down
Loudoun 20.2 10.8 Down
Prince William 28.5 12.6 Down
Rappahannock 14.3 6.2 Down
Statewide 15.4 7.2 Down

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 167 new cases, 5 new deaths

  • Statewide: 463 new cases, 3 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 7,715 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 29,815 cases, 847 deaths

  • Statewide: 56,238 cases, 1,586 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 499,599 diagnostic tests (555,462 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

  • Hospitalizations: 857 (down from 938)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 241 (down from 249)

  • Patients Discharged: 7,493 total

Nursing Home Data

  • Nursing Home Patients: 1,041 (up from 1,025 the previous day) 

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 6

  • Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 4

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 117,717 deaths, 2.16 million cases, 592,191 recovered

  • World: 449,530 deaths, 8.37 million cases, 4.1 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

