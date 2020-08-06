Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have climbed in the state and Northern Virginia.
In the region, 279 patients are in the hospital — the highest number since June 20.
Statewide, the number of patients has climbed to 1,349 on Thursday. A month ago, that number was down to 783.
Currently, there are 551 hospitalized in the eastern region of the state, 220 in the central region, 199 in the southwest (a record high) and 100 in the northwest.
The number of patients in Northern Virginia is high compared to recent weeks, but health officials note that there are more than 2,800 hospital beds still available in the region.
Virginia is showing some progress in battling the new spike in COVID-19 cases, with daily case counts lower than we've seen in the past two weeks.
On Thursday, the state reported 818 new cases with a 7-day average of 995. That average had dropped to 498 on June 21, but climbed to 1,100 by July 27.
Northern Virginia added 162 cases on Thursday, as the region continues to show a relatively flat number of new cases for nearly two months.
The state added 25 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. Two of the new deaths were in Northern Virginia.
Overall, the state has reported 2,299 deaths, with 45.8%, 1,054, in Northern Virginia and nearly 23%, 527, in Fairfax County. The percentage of deaths in Northern Virginia and Fairfax relative to the statewide totals has been declining in recent weeks along with the region's reduced caseload.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug. 6
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,887
|274
|60
|Arlington
|3,013
|436
|135
|Fairfax
|16,087
|1,913
|527
|Fairfax City
|81
|11
|7
|Falls Church
|60
|9
|6
|Loudoun
|5,150
|342
|115
|Manassas
|1,625
|120
|20
|Manassas Park
|506
|50
|7
|Prince William
|9,163
|794
|177
|Totals
|38,572
|3,949
|1,054
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|388
|43
|3
|Spotsylvania
|1,421
|95
|35
|Stafford
|1,316
|118
|8
|Fauquier
|592
|34
|9
|Totals
|3,717
|290
|55
7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 6
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|5.1
|Down
|Arlington
|4.6
|Down
|Fairfax
|5.7
|Stable
|Loudoun
|5.1
|Up
|Prince William
|8.6
|Down
|Rappahannock
|6.9
|Stable
|Statewide
|7.3
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 162 new cases, 2 new deaths
Statewide: 818 new cases, 25 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 15,124 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 38,572 cases, 1,054 deaths
Statewide: 95,867 cases, 2,299 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.19 million diagnostic tests (1.29 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,349 (up from 1,304 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 284 (up from 283 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 12,522 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 464 confirmed positive cases (up from 443)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 158,268 deaths, 4.82 million cases, 1.57 million recovered
World: 708,316 deaths, 18.83 million cases, 11.38 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
