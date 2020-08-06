Number of New Cases | Aug. 6

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have climbed in the state and Northern Virginia.

In the region, 279 patients are in the hospital — the highest number since June 20.

Statewide, the number of patients has climbed to 1,349 on Thursday. A month ago, that number was down to 783.  

Currently, there are 551 hospitalized in the eastern region of the state, 220 in the central region, 199 in the southwest (a record high) and 100 in the northwest.

The number of patients in Northern Virginia is high compared to recent weeks, but health officials note that there are more than 2,800 hospital beds still available in the region.

Virginia is showing some progress in battling the new spike in COVID-19 cases, with daily case counts lower than we've seen in the past two weeks.

On Thursday, the state reported 818 new cases with a 7-day average of 995. That average had dropped to 498 on June 21, but climbed to 1,100 by July 27.

Northern Virginia added 162 cases on Thursday, as the region continues to show a relatively flat number of new cases for nearly two months.

The state added 25 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. Two of the new deaths were in Northern Virginia.

Overall, the state has reported 2,299 deaths, with 45.8%, 1,054, in Northern Virginia and nearly 23%, 527, in Fairfax County. The percentage of deaths in Northern Virginia and Fairfax relative to the statewide totals has been declining in recent weeks along with the region's reduced caseload. 

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.  

COVID-19 Data by Locality | Aug. 6

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,887 274 60
Arlington 3,013 436 135
Fairfax 16,087 1,913 527
Fairfax City 81 11 7
Falls Church 60 9 6
Loudoun 5,150 342 115
Manassas 1,625 120 20
Manassas Park 506 50 7
Prince William 9,163 794 177
Totals 38,572 3,949 1,054
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 388 43 3
Spotsylvania 1,421 95 35
Stafford 1,316 118 8
Fauquier 592 34 9
Totals 3,717 290 55

7-Day Positivity Rate | Aug. 6

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 5.1 Down
Arlington 4.6 Down
Fairfax 5.7 Stable
Loudoun 5.1 Up
Prince William 8.6 Down
Rappahannock 6.9 Stable
Statewide 7.3 Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 162 new cases, 2 new deaths

  • Statewide: 818 new cases, 25 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 15,124 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 38,572 cases, 1,054 deaths

  • Statewide: 95,867 cases, 2,299 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.19 million diagnostic tests (1.29 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,349 (up from 1,304 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 284 (up from 283 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 12,522 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 464 confirmed positive cases (up from 443)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 158,268 deaths, 4.82 million cases, 1.57 million recovered

  • World: 708,316 deaths, 18.83 million cases, 11.38 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

