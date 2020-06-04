The number of hospitalizations in Northern Virginia due to COVID-19 has reached its lowest level in more than seven weeks. There were 501 patients treated at Northern Virginia hospitals as of Wednesday — the lowest number since April 14, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association on Thursday showed the number of COVID-19 patients statewide on ventilators is at 171, the lowest number since the hospital association began releasing COVID-19 data April 6.

Northern Virginia added 492 cases of COVID-19 in daily totals released Thursday morning by the health department. That's slightly more than half of the 951 new cases statewide.

The rate of new cases in Northern Virginia is at its lowest level in more than a month. The rest of the state has seen a noticeable increase in the rate of new cases over the past 10 days.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is at 47,856. Northern Virginia accounts for 26,350 cases.

The state reported 17 new deaths Thursday, including 8 in Northern Virginia.

The total number of deaths in the state due to the coronavirus is at 1,445. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 778.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 492 new cases, 8 new deaths

Statewide: 951 new cases, 17 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 11,157 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 26,350 cases, 778 deaths

Statewide: 47,856 cases, 1,445 deaths

Statewide Testing: 351,354 diagnostic tests (394,066 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C): Two cases in Fairfax County reported in May

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 1,266 (down from 1,311 the previous day and lowest since April 11)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 321 (up from 313 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 6,284 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 1,637 (down from 1,676 the previous day)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 11

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 13

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 107,175 deaths, 1.85 million cases, 479,000 recovered

World: 386,464 deaths, 6.53 million cases, 2.82 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University