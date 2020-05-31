Northern Virginia hospitals are currently treating 596 COVID-19 patients — the lowest number of patients since April 22.
The region reported 446 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That's less than half the total number reported statewide for the second day in a row.
The state reported 996 new cases across Virginia in the latest daily report and five new deaths, including two deaths in Northern Virginia.
The state's total number of confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus is now at 44,607. Northern Virginia accounts for 24,825 cases. That’s around 55.6% percent of the state's total, but the percent of new cases Sunday was just 44.8%.
Fairfax, the state's most populous locality, now has 11,110 cases and 383 deaths, more than a quarter of those reported statewide. Prince William has the second highest number of cases, 5,533, as well as 104 deaths.
The state’s total number of deaths due to the coronavirus is at 1,375. Northern Virginia accounts for more than half of those deaths at 738.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | May 31
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|1,974
|190
|44
|Arlington
|2,116
|372
|115
|Fairfax
|11,110
|1,311
|383
|Fairfax City
|65
|8
|6
|Falls Church
|55
|11
|8
|Loudoun
|2,575
|163
|62
|Manassas
|1092
|64
|10
|Manassas Park
|305
|29
|6
|Prince William
|5,533
|463
|104
|Totals
|24,825
|2611
|738
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|164
|21
|0
|Spotsylvania
|556
|40
|7
|Stafford
|713
|74
|4
|Fauquier
|315
|21
|6
|Totals
|1748
|156
|17
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
In coronavirus testing, Northern Virginia’s average positivity rates continued to drop. They currently range from 12% in Alexandria to 18.6% in the Prince William Health District. The seven-day average positivity rate statewide fell to 12.4%.
Statewide, 9,853 diagnostic test results were reported Sunday, up from 7,109 reported Saturday. The state has reported 312,283 diagnostic test results in total and 352,707 when including antibody tests.
7-Day Positivity Rate | May 31
|Health District
|May 15
|Latest
|Trend
|Alexandria
|26.2
|12
|Down
|Arlington
|23
|13.4
|Down
|Fairfax
|26.5
|17.7
|Down
|Loudoun
|20.2
|16.3
|Down
|Prince William
|28.5
|18.6
|Down
|Rappahannock
|14.3
|15.2
|Up
|Statewide
|15.4
|12.4
|Down
As previously reported, two children in Fairfax County have been treated for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, a health condition associated with COVID-19. That number has been unchanged in a week.
Statewide Hospital Data
- Hospitalizations: 1,458 (down from 1,471 on Saturday)
- Peak of 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 371 (down from 372 on Saturday)
- Patients Discharged: 5,868 total
Nursing Home Data
- Nursing Home Patients: 1,662
- Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 14
- Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 14
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
- U.S.: 103,781 deaths, 1.77 million cases, 414,000 recovered
- World: 369,500 deaths, 6 million cases, 2.5 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
