Hospitalizations in Virginia due to COVID-19 continued to rise Monday, climbing to a new high of 1,455, up from 1,436 on Sunday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

But other data from state health officials seem to show progress in combating the coronavirus. New cases dropped for a second day, down to 565 — the lowest number in a week.

And there were 10 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Monday’s report. That’s the lowest number reported in a 24-hour period in nearly two weeks.

The state’s total number of cases is at 13,535 and the total deaths is at 458, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Case numbers are updated each morning around 9 a.m. and include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday that the state must have a 14-day trend of declining positive test results and hospitalizations, among other conditions, in order to move to the first phase of reopening some businesses. Non-essential businesses are closed until at least May 8.

Another key to reopening is increased testing. The state is aiming for at least 10,000 tests per day prior to safe reopening.

There were 4,062 new test results reported Monday, a slight increase from Sunday. Of those reported, 13.9% were positive. A total of 80,180 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Of the total cases, 13,036 have been confirmed by positive tests and another 499 have been identified as probable cases by the health department.

There have been 196 deaths in Northern Virginia linked to COVID-19, with 100 in Fairfax County, 32 in Arlington, 20 in Prince William County, 18 in Alexandria, 12 in Loudoun, three in Spotsylvania, two each in Fairfax City, Falls Church, Fauquier, Manassas and Stafford, and one in Manassas Park. The Fairfax Health District has the most deaths in the state, followed by the Henrico Health District at 89.

Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, accounts for more than half of the cases of the coronavirus statewide, with 7,171 cases, an increase of 355 from the day before.

Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:

Fairfax County: 3,002, up from 2,889

Prince William County: 1,353, up from 1,265

Arlington: 836, up from 790

Alexandria: 627, up from 591

Loudoun: 628, up from 596

Stafford: 218, up from 213

Manassas: 165, up from 158

Spotsylvania: 119, up from 107

Fauquier: 96, up from 87

Manassas Park: 50, up from 45

Fairfax City: 27, up from 26

Falls Church: unchanged at 26

Fredericksburg: 24, up from 23

In its report, the state hospital association said there are now 913 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 897 the previous day, and another 542 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up from 539 on the previous day.

The association said 1,843 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 389 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 217 are on ventilators. State hospitals currently have 2,982 ventilators available, according to the report.

Only two hospitals said they expected difficulty in replenishing their supply of personal protective equipment in the next 72 hours, down from as many as 12 three weeks ago.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 207,000 deaths, including 54,877 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 30% of the U.S. deaths, 17,200, have been in New York City. Nearly 3 million cases of the virus have been reported, including nearly 966,000 cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes more than 107,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 881,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.

Patient First is providing drive-up COVID-19 testing at its locations off Garrisonville Road in North Stafford and on Liberia Avenue in Manassas. Testing is by appointment only.

After the state senate rejected a proposal to delay local elections until November, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday he'll push back the elections by two weeks.

It means most towns in Northern Virginia, as well as the city of Fairfax, will vote in-person May 19, instead of May 5.