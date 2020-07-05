The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen to a new low in Virginia. Statewide, there are 792 people hospitalized, down from 1,205 a month ago and the peak of 1,625 on May 8.
Patients in ICU beds with COVID-19 also has fallen to a new low, with 202 across Virginia, according to data released by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 639 new cases of COVID-19, down from 716 Saturday, but still higher than the state has seen in recent weeks. Northern Virginia reported 258 new cases, after reported 256 new cases Saturday.
Northern Virginia now accounts for less than half of the state's total of 65,748 cases, the health department reported.
There were four new deaths statewide reported due to the coronavirus. Northern Virginia has accounted for 960 deaths, more than half the state's total of 1,853.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data by Locality | July 5
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,376
|239
|57
|Arlington
|2,533
|421
|131
|Fairfax
|14,153
|1,660
|496
|Fairfax City
|71
|6
|7
|Falls Church
|55
|11
|8
|Loudoun
|4,207
|278
|90
|Manassas
|1,451
|104
|18
|Manassas Park
|444
|46
|6
|Prince William
|7,570
|673
|147
|Totals
|32,860
|3,438
|960
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|255
|26
|0
|Spotsylvania
|1036
|77
|31
|Stafford
|1011
|95
|5
|Fauquier
|442
|27
|7
|Totals
|2,744
|225
|43
7-Day Positivity Rate | July 5
|Health District
|May 15
|Latest
|Trend
|Alexandria
|26.2
|4
|Stable
|Arlington
|23
|5.1
|Up
|Fairfax
|26.5
|7.1
|Stable
|Loudoun
|20.2
|11.7
|Up
|Prince William
|28.5
|10.3
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|14.3
|3.6
|Down
|Statewide
|15.4
|6.1
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 258 new cases, 1 new death (due to a correction, no change in total deaths)
Statewide: 639 new cases, 4 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 10,068 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 32,860 cases, 960 deaths
Statewide: 65,748 cases, 1,853 deaths
Statewide Testing: 706,588 diagnostic tests (782,984 when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 5
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 792 (down from 808 and lowest since April 6, the earliest data is available)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 202 (down from 207 and the lowest since April 6)
Patients Discharged: 8,784 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 537 confirmed positive cases (down from 565 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 129,676 deaths, 2.84 million cases, 990,731 recovered
World: 531,419 deaths, 11.29 million cases, 6.08 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.