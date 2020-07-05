The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen to a new low in Virginia. Statewide, there are 792 people hospitalized, down from 1,205 a month ago and the peak of 1,625 on May 8.

Patients in ICU beds with COVID-19 also has fallen to a new low, with 202 across Virginia, according to data released by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 639 new cases of COVID-19, down from 716 Saturday, but still higher than the state has seen in recent weeks. Northern Virginia reported 258 new cases, after reported 256 new cases Saturday.

Northern Virginia now accounts for less than half of the state's total of 65,748 cases, the health department reported. 

There were four new deaths statewide reported due to the coronavirus. Northern Virginia has accounted for 960 deaths, more than half the state's total of 1,853.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

COVID-19 Data by Locality | July 5

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,376 239 57
Arlington 2,533 421 131
Fairfax 14,153 1,660 496
Fairfax City 71 6 7
Falls Church 55 11 8
Loudoun 4,207 278 90
Manassas 1,451 104 18
Manassas Park 444 46 6
Prince William 7,570 673 147
Totals 32,860 3,438 960
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 255 26 0
Spotsylvania 1036 77 31
Stafford 1011 95 5
Fauquier 442 27 7
Totals 2,744 225 43

7-Day Positivity Rate | July 5

Health District May 15 Latest Trend
Alexandria 26.2 4 Stable
Arlington 23 5.1 Up
Fairfax 26.5 7.1 Stable
Loudoun 20.2 11.7 Up
Prince William 28.5 10.3 Stable
Rappahannock 14.3 3.6 Down
Statewide 15.4 6.1 Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 258 new cases, 1 new death (due to a correction, no change in total deaths)

  • Statewide: 639 new cases, 4 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 10,068 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 32,860 cases, 960 deaths

  • Statewide: 65,748 cases, 1,853 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 706,588 diagnostic tests (782,984 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 5

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 792 (down from 808 and lowest since April 6, the earliest data is available)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 202 (down from 207 and the lowest since April 6)

  • Patients Discharged: 8,784 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 537 confirmed positive cases (down from 565 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 129,676 deaths, 2.84 million cases, 990,731 recovered

  • World: 531,419 deaths, 11.29 million cases, 6.08 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.