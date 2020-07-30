Total Cases | July 30

Hospitalizations in Virginia continued to climb Thursday, now with 1,357 patients being treated for COVID-19.

There are 243 hospitalized in Northern Virginia, close to the region's low of 183. 

The eastern region of the state, which has been hit by a surge of cases since late June, has 554 patients, its most since the pandemic began. The southwest region reported 174, also a new high.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 911 new cases Thursday, with 174 of those in Northern Virginia.  The eastern region, which includes the Hampton, Norfolk and Virginia Beach, again reported the most cases, 354, although its seven-day average is down a bit from its peak.  

The state reported 16 new deaths Thursday, but only one in Northern Virginia. Overall, the state has reported 2,141 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,029, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 519, in Fairfax County. 

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.  

COVID-19 Data By Locality | July 30

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,779 266 57
Arlington 2,874 433 135
Fairfax 15,606 1,872 519
Fairfax City 81 10 7
Falls Church 61 10 6
Loudoun 4,985 331 109
Manassas 1,596 118 20
Manassas Park 495 50 7
Prince William 8,784 770 169
Totals 37,261 3,860 1,029
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 345 38 2
Spotsylvania 1,291 91 33
Stafford 1,237 116 7
Fauquier 571 34 8
Totals 3,444 279 50

7-Day Positivity Rate | July 30

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 5.3 Down
Arlington 3.9 Stable
Fairfax 5.4 Stable
Loudoun 5.4 Up
Prince William 8.3 Up
Rappahannock 5.3 Up
Statewide 7.2 Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 174 new cases, 1 new death

  • Statewide: 911 new cases, 16 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 18,152 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 37,261 cases, 1,029 deaths

  • Statewide: 88,904 cases, 2,141 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.09 million diagnostic tests (1.19 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,357 (up from 1,350 the previous day and most since June 2)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 284 (up from 276 the previous day and most since June 14)

  • Patients Discharged: 11,728 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 432 confirmed positive cases (up from 418 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 150,717 deaths, 4.42 million cases, 1.38 million recovered

  • World: 667,744 deaths, 17.05 million cases, 9.98 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

