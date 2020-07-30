Hospitalizations in Virginia continued to climb Thursday, now with 1,357 patients being treated for COVID-19.
There are 243 hospitalized in Northern Virginia, close to the region's low of 183.
The eastern region of the state, which has been hit by a surge of cases since late June, has 554 patients, its most since the pandemic began. The southwest region reported 174, also a new high.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 911 new cases Thursday, with 174 of those in Northern Virginia. The eastern region, which includes the Hampton, Norfolk and Virginia Beach, again reported the most cases, 354, although its seven-day average is down a bit from its peak.
The state reported 16 new deaths Thursday, but only one in Northern Virginia. Overall, the state has reported 2,141 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,029, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 519, in Fairfax County.
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
COVID-19 Data By Locality | July 30
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,779
|266
|57
|Arlington
|2,874
|433
|135
|Fairfax
|15,606
|1,872
|519
|Fairfax City
|81
|10
|7
|Falls Church
|61
|10
|6
|Loudoun
|4,985
|331
|109
|Manassas
|1,596
|118
|20
|Manassas Park
|495
|50
|7
|Prince William
|8,784
|770
|169
|Totals
|37,261
|3,860
|1,029
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|345
|38
|2
|Spotsylvania
|1,291
|91
|33
|Stafford
|1,237
|116
|7
|Fauquier
|571
|34
|8
|Totals
|3,444
|279
|50
7-Day Positivity Rate | July 30
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|5.3
|Down
|Arlington
|3.9
|Stable
|Fairfax
|5.4
|Stable
|Loudoun
|5.4
|Up
|Prince William
|8.3
|Up
|Rappahannock
|5.3
|Up
|Statewide
|7.2
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 174 new cases, 1 new death
Statewide: 911 new cases, 16 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 18,152 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 37,261 cases, 1,029 deaths
Statewide: 88,904 cases, 2,141 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.09 million diagnostic tests (1.19 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,357 (up from 1,350 the previous day and most since June 2)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 284 (up from 276 the previous day and most since June 14)
Patients Discharged: 11,728 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 432 confirmed positive cases (up from 418 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 150,717 deaths, 4.42 million cases, 1.38 million recovered
World: 667,744 deaths, 17.05 million cases, 9.98 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
